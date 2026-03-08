Kansas City Airport Evacuated After Reported Bomb Threat — Passengers Ordered Onto the Tarmac as Planes Were Held

Kansas City International Airport was evacuated on Sunday after a “potential security threat” while the FBI and airport police worked to determine whether the threat was real. Passengers were ordered to leave quickly. Police and K-9 units swarmed the terminal. And large groups, esimated at over 2,000 in total, were ushered out onto the tarmac and airport officials ordered people to “immediately evacuate.”

Kansas City airport being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/PLvUV6CS8O — Ransom (@pcy) March 8, 2026

Reports of a serious incident at Kansas City International Airport, resulting in a total ground stop and the evacuation of passengers and staff, with the cause still unknown. pic.twitter.com/N5iMdWsvQr — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 8, 2026

Sources report that the evacuation and ongoing ground stop at Kansas City International Airport was caused by a bomb threat, with police and bomb-sniffing dogs currently searching the concourse and terminals. pic.twitter.com/CFviQ15Hge — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 8, 2026

Aircraft that had already landed were being held on the taxiway once evacuations began, and passengers who had boarded departed aircraft report being offloaded and evacuated as well.

Valiant effort by @SouthwestAir flight attendants to keep spirits up while we're stranded on the runway as Kansas City airport is evacuated. …especially since everyone on our flight already went through this security line chaos in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/x8U07u4oGl — Lanta Davis (@LantaDavis) March 8, 2026

The event was reported as a bomb threat, and there are on the ground reports of bomb squad presence but at this point officials won’t confirm it. That’s likely because it wasn’t yet clear whether this was a potential threat, an actual explosive device, or a hoax although it’s likely to have been either a misunderstanding or false report. Authorities treated it as an explosives-style threat until disproven. The airport now shows over 80 delays for the day.

Friday night a Southwest flight diverted and armed officers boarded, ordering passengers ‘heads down, hands up’ over a reported threat that was ultimately deemed not credible.