Kansas City Airport Evacuated After Reported Bomb Threat — Passengers Ordered Onto the Tarmac as Planes Were Held

by Gary Leff

Kansas City International Airport was evacuated on Sunday after a “potential security threat” while the FBI and airport police worked to determine whether the threat was real. Passengers were ordered to leave quickly. Police and K-9 units swarmed the terminal. And large groups, esimated at over 2,000 in total, were ushered out onto the tarmac and airport officials ordered people to “immediately evacuate.”

Aircraft that had already landed were being held on the taxiway once evacuations began, and passengers who had boarded departed aircraft report being offloaded and evacuated as well.

The event was reported as a bomb threat, and there are on the ground reports of bomb squad presence but at this point officials won’t confirm it. That’s likely because it wasn’t yet clear whether this was a potential threat, an actual explosive device, or a hoax although it’s likely to have been either a misunderstanding or false report. Authorities treated it as an explosives-style threat until disproven. The airport now shows over 80 delays for the day.

Friday night a Southwest flight diverted and armed officers boarded, ordering passengers ‘heads down, hands up’ over a reported threat that was ultimately deemed not credible.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  1. Looking more and more like a good idea just sticking with Teams calls for the next few months.

  2. Yikes. No bueno. Hope everyone at MCI is alright. It’s one thing for the SW incident to affect a flight; this is a bigger deal, and may get worse if there’s copy-cats. Shameful. Better to take seriously than disregard though. *sigh*

  3. Certainly inconvenient but a reflection on the challenges we might face. Hoping any hoaxes are equally punished to the threats given. Times have changed

  4. @1990 – “Stochastic disruption.” Not only from the usual suspects, but other factions seeing opportunity at the moment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *