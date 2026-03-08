American Airlines Is Firing Flight Attendants at a Record Pace — Internal Union Minutes Detail Crackdown on Leaving Base

American Airlines is firing a record number of flight attendants, according to a union executive committee document reviewed by View From The Wing.

Association of Professional Flight Attendants board minutes from February say that 59 cabin crew members have filed grievances for ‘reserve not in position’ terminations in the previous year and that “those numbers continue to rise.”

When flight attendants are scheduled to work ‘reserve’ rather than being assigned to specific flights they have to be available to report within two hours.

But many flight attendants don’t live near where they’re based for work. If they aren’t scheduled, they might roll the dice and bet they won’t get called on (or if they do, they’ll call in sick). They get paid for reserve hours, but aren’t actually available to work.

American has cracked down in this – and more flight attendants are being fired over it than ever before.

The union says that when a flight attendant is late to show up for an assignment, or calls in sick after being called up to work a flight, they investigate the employee’s travel records to see where they may have flown (and if it’s a city other than the one they’re supposed to work from) as well as social media and even use of their airline-issued tablet. Presumably that logs location. However, I’ve also been told that American has investigated flight attendants who haven’t missed a flight or shown up late.

Flight attendants don’t technically have to be in their reserve city – only able to make the assignment within two hours (three for co-terminal airports).

None of this should be surprising since American Airlines has been threatening it for four years. They fired 50 flight attendants for this in 2022, or three times the usual rate.

Since that time, the union has been warning that once there is a trigger event, the company pulls travel history, including on other airlines.

Their current “Reserve Out of Base” guidance adds social media, company tablet use, and conversations with Flight Service to the known evidence that American investigates. They may skip progressive discipline entirely and go straight to termination when a flight attendant is found out of base while working reserve.

American Airlines needs employees scheduled to be available to show up for work when called. They’re getting paid for it. However, related data shows that threatening to fire flight attendants who don’t show up because of illness doesn’t help improve attendance.