American Admirals Clubs Are Rolling Out Bagel and Waffle Bars — While Passengers Post Photos of Dirty Cabins [Roundup]

- Bagel and waffle bars in the mornings at American Airlines Admirals Clubs.
- The WiFi signal does connect you ‘out’, though.
@AmericanAir I am currently on a flight to Vegas and appreciate the complimentary wifi (also thank you (@ATT) while flying across the country. But did anyone do any quality assurance before this sticker was placed on, what I'd guess is, all of your planes with onboard wifi? pic.twitter.com/0spRm6i8qQ
- Disgusting. American Airlines, clean your planes.
@AmericanAir please clean your airplanes. This was really bad! pic.twitter.com/nXSPAPuzcm
The exit row on my American flight hasn’t been vacuumed in a longgg time 🙈 @AmericanAir ya might want to give the cleaning crew a few more minutes between flights!! pic.twitter.com/Pnu83Nna9l
- Two hills I will die on: (1) a passenger should buy the space that they need on a flight, and (2) if you don’t receive the entire seat you paid for you are owed compensation – and rules that say otherwise are an abomination.
Hey @united my buddy @samburum15 paid extra for an exit row aisle seat and only got 2/3rds of a seat and literally had to sit in the aisle. Flight attendants refused to move him to first class and eventually moved him to a middle seat. Fix this NOW!
Cc: @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/9MB8STem4J
- Conventional wisdom is that Southwest has given up its unique brand, and made itself just like all the other airlines – such an odd strategy to seek financial outperformance by becoming more like Americna and JetBlue.
But that’s wrong, because other airlines will generally allow passengers to move into empty seats to spread out as long as it’s in the same cabin – not from regular coach to extra legroom, but from an exit row aisle to an exit window, for instance, or from the last row middle to the row ahead window. Not Southwest! With Southwest having moved to assigned and paid seats, assengers get scolded, warned, threatened as part of the airline’s new revenue-protection strategy. Sad.
majority of seats empty on red eye, still have to sit at the back
- Bozeman, Montana airport RFP for a new common use lounge it would be 8,000 square feet and they’re open to airlines, credit cards or Priority Pass-linked lounges as long as there is a pay-in option.
- In addition to a new Delta Sky Club, Tampa airport will have a Common Use Lounge at Airside D and at Airside C. Submissions are due in June and a decision on who will operate the lounge is expected September 3.
- Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse London Heathrow refurbishment
Look, I love bread. Any corporation that rolls out bagels is trying to cut costs to the bone. I literally cannot think of a single exception.
Bagels are a sign of “we only do this because it’s required, otherwise we wouldn’t. Enjoy, peasants!”
PM AA deep cleaned planes every 30 days. Not sure what the practice is now. Generally, I don’t go looking for dirt because I know I will find it. I don’t think superficial cleaning is limited to AA.
Food in the Admirals Clubs is pretty decent these days. I think it’s approaching the point where there’s really not much difference between an Admirals Club and a SkyClub. Breakfasts are good lately – had a bacon, egg and cheese dumpling the other week that hit the spot. Lunch always has a fresh kale salad. Enjoyed a vegan mushroom broth they had as well which came with its own toppings bar – never thought I’d see anything like that with American. Gate-to-gate wifi is just working notwithstanding the typo. So easy to pick on AA (and so much room for improvement…) but one could take a view that they are meaningfully investing in the soft product and hard product. If they could actually maintain their planes better and run a better operation, they could actually have something here.