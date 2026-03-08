Hyatt Quietly Added a New Vietnam Hotel Brand — Wink Da Nang Gives You a Full 24-Hour Stay

Hyatt’s new Wink Hotels partnership quietly doubled its footprint in Vietnam—and the most interesting part isn’t the branding, it’s the 24-hour stay model. At Wink Da Nang City Centre you check out 24 hours after you arrive (Globalists effectively get four extra hours on top of that). $60 bought strong public spaces, a real cowork setup, and a breakfast that overdelivers.

Wink Hotels Are New To Hyatt



Wink Hotels are a small Vietnam-based lifestyle chain launched in 2021 that joined World of Hyatt as part of the Unscripted by Hyatt soft brand earlier this year. This more than doubled Hyatt’s footprint in Vietnam from 4 to 10.

I hadn’t heard of Wink before the announcement, but they’re a midscale chain roughly on par with Moxy or CitizenM leaning heavily into Vietnamese design and culture. They’re tech and self-service heavy, with compact rooms but robust public spaces like co-working areas, bars, and gyms.

And they have a 24-hour stay model where check-out time is 24 hours after arrival instead of at a fixed time each day. Most hotels are cheating you out of hours in a day but not these!

Current Wink Hotels properties include Ho Chi Minh City; Da Nang; Hai Phong; Can Tho; Tuy Hoa Beach; and Hanoi Westlake (expected to open this year).

Guest Review Of Wink Da Nang City Centre



Over the course of 24 years writing this blog, I’ve averaged much less than one guest post per year. Everything else is written entirely by me. I have no staff.

Of those handful of guest contributions, a plurality have been offered by long-time reader Doug Hess. He’s had a number of interesting trip reports to share, from flying African low cost carrier fly540 to Air Tanzania’s Airbus A220 and Air Mauritius business class. He also contributed a review of Hyatt’s Alila Fort Bisghangarh in India and Hyatt’s Lindner hotels in Vienna, Prague, and Bratislava.

I recently needed to visit Da Nang, Vietnam for a quick work trip and jumped on my Hyatt app to find a hotel. In addition to the Hyatt Regency Da Nang, I saw two other options pop up with which I was unfamiliar.

After a quick search, I discovered that World of Hyatt had recently added a partnership with Wink Hotels, a Vietnamese brand with seven (soon to be eight) properties across Vietnam. Hyatt categorizes these under their “Unscripted by Hyatt” which provides an opportunity to add a brand toward their brand explorer promotion.

For this reason, coupled with my curiosity and the city-center location, I elected to book the Wink instead of the Hyatt Regency. For reference, points bookings seem widely available at 3,500 per night, however this is not an attractive value given that cash rates run around $50/night. I booked a corner queen room (their second highest category) for $60/night.

Location



The Wink Da Nang City Centre is located downtown on the west side of the river, only two blocks from the Pink Cathedral, one of the more well-known landmarks in the city. It is centrally located to much of the business district, and surrounded by shopping, restaurants, and coffee shops. For reference, the other Wink property in Da Nang sits on the east bank of the river, about a 10-minute Grab ride away. The Hyatt Regency is located about 20 minutes south of the city on the beach, not far from the famous marble mountains.

Check-in



The hotel lobby is located on the 19th floor. I arrived shortly before 10am after flying in from Hong Kong. The check-in process was quick and simple, and I was thanked for being a Hyatt Globalist member.

Wink Hotels utilize a unique 24-hour stay system whereby you are guaranteed a full 24-hours from check-in to check-out. The way they reconcile this with the Globalist late check-out guarantee is to add four hours to the check-out time for Globalists. This could end up being a pro or con depending on your check-in time and schedule needs. The lobby had a convenience-store area with drinks, snacks, and quick meal options available for purchase 24/7. There is also a bar serving alcoholic beverages in the afternoon and evening.

Property



Wink describes themselves as a “lifestyle brand” and they are clearly marketed toward a younger crowd. This is not a luxury brand, but rather something in the neighborhood of a Moxy. The aesthetic is in line with this with an authentically Southeast Asia flare. The hotel does not pretend to be a high-end experience, but rather shoots for convenient and efficient, and it executes well on both points. The 20th floor was home to a gym, a co-work space, and a guest laundry.

The gym was above-average for a lower-priced hotel, having a good selection of weights and machines. I particularly appreciated the nice city views, as opposed to many hotels that stick the gym in an out of the way corner.

The co-work space was large and well-appointed, and empty when I visited. For those staying for work, this was a very nice space to be able to get work done outside of your room.

I didn’t have a need for laundry on my short stay, but the machines seemed in good working order, and there was a vending machine stocked with detergent and other necessities. The only amenity that some might miss is that the hotel does not have a pool.

Room



My room was located on the 8th floor at the end of the hall. The room was small but well laid out. Immediately inside was a wardrobe with a small coffee station, a safe, and a mini fridge.

Opposite this was the bathroom which featured a stand-up shower and Wink branded amenities. In front was a built-in desk with power outlets and a chair, which provided a nice space to work without going upstairs to the co-work space.

The room featured floor to ceiling windows with roll-down black-out curtains which worked well to keep the room dark for a quick afternoon nap. The queen-size bed was comfortable, and the bedside table featured additional power outlets. The 32” smart TV featured local and international channels, a YouTube app, and the ability to cast from your device.

While nothing was fancy, the room was clean, comfortable, and very functional.

Breakfast



Breakfast is included for all guests, which in most cases sets my expectations very low. I was, however, quite impressed. Breakfast is served on the 19th floor next to the lobby and had a wide selection of hot and cold options.

There was an egg station, a pho station, and wide range of pastries, fruit, and hot breakfast items available.

While there was a Vietnamese coffee station and an automatic espresso machine included in the buffet, I elected to spend $2 for a barista-made latte at the bar, which was excellent.

Conclusion



Southeast Asia is home to some amazing luxury hotels, often available at a fraction of what a similar hotel in Europe or North America would cost. Wink Hotels are not in that category. Instead, these are efficient, practical, budget hotels that execute very well. I can imagine a digital nomad being able to work from Da Nang for an entire month with a great workspace, a quality gym, and daily breakfast for ~$1,500 total. For anyone looking for this type of property, I would highly recommend the Wink brand.