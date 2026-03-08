Bilt Rewards introduced an AI concierge about a week ago that can make restaurant recommendations, schedule a car or book a fitness class, have groceries delivered or book a trip using your points. Except it does a lot more than that. Have they just saved us that $20 or $200 a month on AI service subscriptions? Because it appears to do the things that Claude and ChatGPT do, too.

I started out assuming I’d need to jailbreak it, telling it I needed to use my Palladium card but the online checkout process had a question I needed its help solving first.

Then I wondered, maybe it can replace a Claude Code subscription?

Here’s how it did:

Building a quick in-memory cache in Python is a smart move for keeping things fast. Here’s a clean implementation of a Cache class that handles those TTL requirements using a dictionary and the standard time l import time class Cache:

def __init__(self):

# Stores data as {key: (value, expiration_time)}

self._store = {} def set(self, key, value, ttl=None):

expiration_time = None

if ttl is not None:

expiration_time = time.time() + ttl

self._store[key] = (value, expiration_time) def get(self, key):

if key not in self._store:

return None value, expiration_time = self._store[key] # Check if the entry has expired

if expiration_time is not None and time.time() > expiration_time:

self.delete(key)

return None return value def delete(self, key):

if key in self._store:

del self._store[key] # Example usage:

# cache = Cache()

# cache.set("session_1", "active", ttl=10)

# print(cache.get("session_1")) # Returns "active" This handles the expiration logic right at the moment you try to get the key, keeping it efficient and contained within standard Python. While you’re working on that merchant site, let me know if you want to look into any of your Platinum Tier benefits or ways to use those Bilt Points you’re earning.

I asked it to analyze an image of the new American Airlines Admirals Club bagel bar and tell me what items are in it, since I noticed an option to upload images. It gave me examples of items from the bagel bar, but said it couldn’t analyze images. And then explained why it has an upload image button that doesn’t work.

Even if it just replaces the free tier of a mid-tier model, it’s still better than AIs were a year ago which is still pretty amazing. ChatGPT and others used to get this wrong.

If you’ve got the Bilt app on your phone already, you’ve got an all-purpose AI chatbot.