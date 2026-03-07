New American Express Sidecar Sit-Down Dining Lounge Leaks — Charlotte Airport Lease Is Up for Approval Monday

American Express has opened its first ‘Sidecar’ sit down dining location by the Centurion lounge in the Las Vegas airport. Now we know of a second location where they’ll be opening: Charlotte.

Food in Centurion lounges has declined significantly compared to where it was 12 – 15 years ago. The lounges themselves are often overrun and the design approach hasn’t changed much. When these lounges were new they set a new standard. Since then, airlines have improved their lounge game and Chase and Capital One have entered the space. Amex food generally lags both.

The Las Vegas location is tiny – about 1,500 square feet and just 33 seats. Much of the seating is at the bar.



Sidecar Las Vegas, credit: American Express

Platinum (and Delta Reserve) cardmembers can’t enter until 90 minutes before your flight, and with waitlists you may not get in that early (if at all). Your flight probably boards 40 minutes to departure, so that doesn’t leave you very long in the space. That’s by design. However the food does look better than what you’ll find in the lounge, and the plan is to rotate dishes monthly.



Sidecar Las Vegas, credit: American Express

The Charlotte location will be approved Monday.

Amex opened its first ever Sidecar Lounge in the Las Vegas airport this week. One appears to be coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on an "Airport American Express Sidecar Lounge Lease" https://t.co/LaTPJjCWIS — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 6, 2026

The City Council meeting packet (thanks to One Mile at a Time for flagging) includes details on the arrangement on page 45.

American Express beat out one other suitor for the 4,641 square foot space created by the airport’s Concourse A Expansion Phase 2 project (so unlike Las Vegas, not close to the Centurion lounge at D/E)



5 year lease with 5 year option; $200 per square foot with 2.5% annual escalator; minimum $7.15 million capital investment in the space



The airport is following Trump administration guidance and not using disadvantaged business status in picking projects any longer.

Based on Las Vegas, Sidecar doesn’t appear to come close to what Capital One is doing with their Landings at Washington’s National airport and at New York LaGuardia. They’re arguably serving the best airport lounge food in the United States right now.

Charlotte has been one of my least favorite airports for connecting, but its lounge game is about to get much stronger. There’s already two American Airlines Admirals Clubs, an Admirals Club ‘Provisions’ Grab ‘n Go, a Delta Sky Club, a The Club, and two Minute Suites as well as a Centurion lounges. They are getting a new main Admirals Club and Flagship lounge, a Capital One lounge, and now a Sidecar addition from American Express as well.

The piers will remain packed and cramped with low ceilings. Concourse E will still be unpleasant and inconvenient for connections. But the options to escape the misery of that airport are going to get a whole lot better.