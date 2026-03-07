“Heads Down, Hands Up” as Armed Officers Storm a Southwest Flight Diverted to Atlanta — But FBI Finds No Credible Threat

Southwest 2094 from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale diverted to Atlanta on Friday night over a security scare that some reports say was a bomb threat, though it appears to stem from a passenger reading concerning texts over someone’s shoulder.

On the ground in Atlanta armed officers boarded and removed a passenger, as everyone was ordered to put their heads down and hands up.

On board, flight attendants were reportedly running through the aisles early in the flight. Passengers were told only that they would be making an emergency landing at the nearest airport. One report says that the passenger who was removed had seemed because his carry-on bag wouldm’t fit under the seat.

The FBI and Atlanta police interviewed the passenger who had been removed, found no credible threat, and reported that no charges would be filed.

Everyone’s bags were sniffed by a canine, and the whole ground ordeal ran roughly four hours. Passengers were put on another aircraft and eventually made it to Florida at 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning. Aircraft N8837Q (a 737 MAX) was swapped for N8572X, a Boeing 737-800.

According to Southwest Airlines,

We have reached out to all of the Customers to apologize for the situation. We appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew and sincerely apologize to our customers for the significant delay. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees.

According to a passenger on the flight, Southwest gave everyone $200 vouchers per person.

