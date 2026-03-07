American Airlines Passenger’s ‘Painter’s Tape Hack’ to Entertain Toddler Sparks Outrage—Selfish Or Brilliant?

A family travel influencer is pitching a “cheap, no-screen” toddler airplane activity: bringing a roll of painter’s tape and letting the kid stick, peel, and re-stick it to make “roads, shapes, letters and games” on their seat and tray area of an American Airlines Airbus A321.

Here, the toddler is seated and quietly playing with a roll of blue painter’s tape. The tape is run in long strips across the seat. It’s stuck to:



the seatbacks and tray table in front



the seat and armrest area around the child



and the wall and window next to the child

Their pitch: “Flying with toddlers? Don’t buy toys. Bring this.”

Reactions break down into three main camps:



Control your kid. Kids should sit still. Parents are lazy. The cabin isn’t a playroom. One person suggested: “Tape your child to the chair.”



Quiet kid beats screaming and running.



Don't trash the plane. Tape has residue. Parents probably leave it behind for cleaners. This isn't your living room. And by the way, the area should stay clear for safety and egress. Plenty of people criticize the waste of tape which is a bit rich when they are literally burning jet fuel, but o.k.

Painter’s tape is marketed for clean removal without residue. That doesn’t mean it’s always true, but should be if handled correctly. You should keep a ziploc bag for used tape, clean up before deplaning, and leave the area better than you found it, and don’t put tape on any surface that’s even arguably someone else’s space.

There’s been a long-standing debate over whether it’s okay to let kids draw on planes with crayons if they’re supposedly erasable, though passengers let their kids draw on the tray table and then don’t clean it.

They’ll even help the kids draw on their seat back trays. And parents have left Delta first class seats trashed after giving their kid a sticker gun, too.