The World’s Longest Domestic Flights Are All U.S. Routes, Except For Four Wild Covid-Era Tahiti–Paris Nonstops

The world’s longest flight is New York JFK to Singapore, at 9,537 miles operated by Singapore Airlines. Just behind it is Singapore’s Newark to Singapore flight at 9,534 miles. These take about 17 hours. Close behind are Auckland – Doha on Qatar Airways as well as several Qantas flights: Perth – London and Paris, Dallas – Melbourne, and New York JFK – Auckland (also flown by Air New Zealand).

But a new video proposes a new and interesting question: what’s the world’s longest domestic flight? And is it even in the United States? The test they propose is that it cannot involve passing through customers or immigration.

It turns out that the 5 longest domestic flights by this standard are actually all within the United States:

Rank Route Distance 1 Boston – Honolulu (Delta) 5,095 mi 2 New York JFK – Honolulu (Delta, Alaska) 4,983 mi 3 Newark – Honolulu (United) 4,962 mi 4 Washington Dulles – Honolulu (United) 4,817 mi 5 Atlanta – Honolulu (Delta) 4,502 mi

All five of the longest U.S. domestic flights are to and from Honolulu.

Boston – Honolulu gets a little bit of an asterisk. Half as Interesting describes it as a “winter-only Delta Air Lines route.” In fact, no one currently operates the flight but Delta plans to resume service starting December 19, 2026.

Delta did not fly it in winter 2025-2026.

They last ran it November 21, 2024 – April 30, 2025.

Hawaiian Airlines ended Boston – Honolulu service November 19, 2025.

The longest non-stop flight within Russia appears to be Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (PKC) at 4,203 miles. And the longest non-stop within China seems to be Shanghai Pudong (PVG) – Kashgar (KHG) in the Uyghur region of Xinjiang. That’s just 2,620 miles and it’s flown non-stop by China Eastern, China Southern, and Juneyao Airlines.

If we relaxed the border formalities issue, the longest flight between two airports in the same sovereign country is actually Paris Charles de Gaulle – Réunion at 5,847 miles. French non-European territories are non-Schengen and involves customs. Both Air France and Air Austral serve this route non-stop.

Early in Covid – on March 15, 2020 – Air Tahiti Nui flew Papeete, Tahiti to Paris non-stop and then operated three more flights that way. At 9,765 miles that was both the world’s longest domestic flight and the world’s longest flight. (New York JFK – Singapore is 9,534 miles.)

It doesn’t ‘count’ for this exercise because it involves passport control. Normally the flight stops at LAX. It also doesn’t currently operate that way. In fact, it could only do the trip non-stop Eastbound. The lightly-booked Boeing 787-9 couldn’t make it non-stop in the other direction.

I rather like relaxing the border formalities requirement, myself, and considering Papeete – Paris to be the longest domestic flight ever operated and Paris – Réunion as the current longest. But under these rules, Boston – Honolulu will win again come December. Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands deserve better U.S. flights, though, and contention in this important category!

(HT: Paul H.)