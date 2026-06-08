American Airlines Pilot Trading Cards Are Finally Here. How To Get One On Your Next Flight

About six weeks ago, American Airlines announced that they were producing 100th anniversary trading cards, which they’d be distributing to pilots to make available to passengers. American Airlines has now officially released the trading cards, and many pilots are carrying them – you just need to ask on your next flight.

We’ve been waiting for a moment like this. 💯🎉

To celebrate our 100th anniversary, American trading cards are taking flight.

Starting soon, pilots will be sharing collectible cards featuring some of the aircraft from our current fleet, plus special centennial editions honoring… pic.twitter.com/IR7r10oYWe — americanair (@AmericanAir) April 15, 2026

American Airlines shares,

American Airlines’ pilot trading cards are now officially in circulation, and our pilots are handing them out onboard, creating memorable moments for kids, aviation enthusiasts, and travelers across the system. Each card highlights an aircraft from our current fleet or a historic aircraft that’s part of our 100 year story.

They're heeeeeereeee! AA trading cards are finally making it out into the hands of pilots to distribute! Want one? Just ask an AA pilot on your next flight! pic.twitter.com/m2lIua0Xoa — Paul Barbee (@pbarbee) May 30, 2026

Not all pilots will have them yet. As one pilot explains,

[W]e have to stop by our chief pilots office during business hours and only in our base in order to pick them up. We can’t pick them up at a different hub than where we are based.

Many pilots don’t live in the city they’re based. They may not fly through regularly with plenty of time to stop by for these during business hours. So it may take awhile for those pilots that are interested to pick them all up. And, of course, not all pilots are going to be interested and want to carry these around. But many will!

Delta Air Lines, United, Alaska, and Frontier all have pilot trading cards. Spirit used to have them as well, oddly enough launched just in February during their second bankruptcy.

Delta’s are the most viral. They distributed 3 million of them in 2024, and 5 million were printed for 2025. They have produced 68 unique cards in total. American tells me they produced more than 7 million cards.

United pilots carry six different aircraft cards. Alaska officially relaunched an eight-card set last year. Frontier’s are animal tail cards and can be handed out by flight attendants, not just pilots.

As a passenger I think this is great, and not just for a collectible. It’s a wonderful way to encourage pilots to interact with customers, and vice-versa. And that connection humanizes the airline. United CEO Scott Kirby emphasizes in employee meetings how important it is for pilots to get out of the cockpit. Chats at the gate, announcements, and notes to customers mean a lot.

So here’s how to ask for a trading card, regardless of which of these airlines you’re flying on. Your best bet is to ask the flight attendants when boarding the aircraft. They can check if you’re able to pop your head into the cockpit and ask a pilot for a card. Of course you can ask a pilot directly whenever you see them, but having a flight attendant inquire on your behalf lets you avoid interrupting them or making yourself unwelcome (they may be busy or in a hurry).

Here, by the way, are 100th anniversary American Airlines items from the AA Brand Store that you can buy. I’m hoping that some of the premium elements American has adopted as part of its 100th anniversary campaign stay with the airline next year and beyond – that they deem them enough of a success – because things like this make for nice interactions with employees, which is something American sorely needs. It improves the customer experience. It gives customers a reason to keep coming back – it’s a small investment relative to passengers choosing the airline because they want a shot at another trading card!