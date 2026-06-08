Best Travel Rewards Cards For Earning Transferable Points That Avoid Premium Annual Fees

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There’s no card that earns more for ongoing spending than the Bilt Palladium Card (See rates and fees). It’s a $495 annual fee card, and that I think that easily makes sense if you’re spending $25,000 or more a year on the card (that’s just a little over $2,000 a month).
But not everyone is going to invest in an expensive card. I talk most about products like this, and the $795 annual fee Chase Sapphire Reserve® (See rates and fees) which even has an offer right now to earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, because they deliver the most possible value.
I think it’s really worth looking at mid-tier cards, also. Something more expensive than the no annual fee products, where you can still do quite well, but if you’re willing to invest a little but you can get outsized return.
- I love Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (See rates and fees) for lounge access, and I think it’s easily worth the $395 annual fee considering it’s effectively rebated in value by the $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel and 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary.
But if you don’t want to spend that much on an annual fee then Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (See rates and fees) still earns at least 2X miles on all purchases and they’re transferrable points. It has a $95 annual fee.
- Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (See rates and fees) has an offer to earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
What’s great is earning 3x (on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases) on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year.
It has the same points transfer partners as Sapphire Reserve, for a lot less money, and a lot of the points-earning for spend. And if you have some of the no annaul fee Chase cards, you can move the points from those cards over to Ink Business Preferred and then transfer them to airlines and hotel programs.
- Citi Strata Premier® Card (See rates and fees.) This isn’t the ultra-premium Strate Elite. But you still earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
Where it shines is as a tool to earn for your spending at the $95 annual fee price point: Earn 10 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on CitiTravel.com; Earn 3 Points per $1 on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases, at Restaurants, Supermarkets, Gas and EV Charging Stations; Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
And points transfer to American Airlines AAdvantage, here’s the full list of partners:
- oneworld: American Airlines AAdvantage, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Malaysia Airlines Enrich, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Qatar Airways Privilege Club
- Star Alliance: Avianca LifeMiles, EVA Air Infinity MileageLands, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus, Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles
- SkyTeam: Aeromexico Club Premier, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
- Non-alliance: Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, JetBlue TrueBlue
- Hotels: Leading Hotels of the World Leaders Club, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Choice Hotels Choice Privileges, Preferred Hotels I Prefer, Wyndham Hotels Wyndham Rewards
- Wells Fargo Autograph Journey is a sleeper because it’s a $95 annual fee card that earns 5x on hotels, 4x on airlines, and 3x on restaurants and other travel. That means it still bonuses Airbnb and cruises, with Sapphire Reserve does not. And they give you a $50 annual statement credit with a $50+ airline purchase each year, cutting the effective cost of that annual fee.
Where the card isn’t as strong is points transfers. They’ve promised more, but that’s happened very slowly. They transfer to the IAG Avios programs (Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia) as well as Air France KLM, Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Virgin, Wyndham and Choice.
- Bilt Obsidian Card (See rates and fees) is a $95 annual fee card that will earn up to 1.25X points on rent and mortgage payments with no transaction fee.
It’s great for card spending because it earns 3X on your choice of grocery (up to $25K/year) or dining. Your 3X category choice remains in effect for the entire calendar year. It also earns 2X points on travel. And it comes with a $100 Bilt Travel Hotel credit. Applied twice a year, as $50 statement credits, for qualifying Bilt Travel Portal hotel bookings.
The reason this is so strong is that, combined with points for rent or mortgage, you can be earning more than 4 points per dollar in your chosen category and these are the most valuable points and Bilt runs the biggest transfer bonuses. They partner with programs like Hyatt, United, Southwest, Alaska, and Japan Airlines.
You don’t have to spend $395, $795 or $895 to earn valuable rewards. Which one of these works best for you depends on what your spend pattern looks like.
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is probably best if you’re in a position to get a small business card. Wells Fargo Autograph Journey is great for heavy travel spend, if their transfer partners work for you. Citi Strata Premier® Card probably offers the best return for the way most people spend. While the Bilt Obsidian Card has the most potential upside if you play your hand well.
Comments
I’ll continue to shout from the rooftops that Citi has the most well-rounded low cost points earning ecosystem for most people (other than a certain someone over at FM, perhaps…)
1) yes, you have to spend $95 to get a card that transfers points at a 1:1 ratio
2) but you don’t have to spend that $95 right away. You could start with a $0 Citi DoubleCash for the 2x and a $0 Citi Strata Regular for lots of 3x categories including a 3x category of your own choosing (only thing missing would be 3x restaurants – which may or may not be valuable). When you have built up enough points and learned a bit more about how points work and “are ready” you can pick up a $95 Strata Premier for the 1:1 points transfers.
3) Strata Premier also gives you a $100 credit off a $500 hotel stay – effectively paying for the $95 annual fee in full. That card has the 3x restaurants plus 3x on air and “other hotel purchases” (which includes travel agencies so it picks up Airbnb). If you travel 1x a year and book your $500 in hotel costs through citi travel, the card pays for itself. Credit is instant at time of booking.
Chase used to have the best $95 combo with Sapphire Preferred and Freedom Unlimited. But Citi’s trifecta simply allows for the most comprehensive points earning, earning at least 2x in every scenario with good transfer partners. If WF ever gets its act together with more transfer partners, would be a stronger competitor. And the $95 Bilt alternative is simply too limited in points earning categories.
@Peter — Keep shouting! (Apparently, Citi doesn’t like cycling… even though they sponsor all those bikes…) Go New York! Go Knicks! Go!
Thank you, Peter for the breakdown- have accumulated a decent stash of points on my Citi Double Cash card, so it is probably time to pick up Strata Premier, particularly now that they allow transfers to AA again, one of the most valuable partners.
Dumping my Venture X card when the annual fee is due, because the lounge benefit went from one of the best around (with 3x free supplementary cards, my family could bring in up to 12 people) to the worst- just me- what’s the point of that, when I usually travel with someone.
Picked up a Venture Business card to save my Capital One points stash- 150k sign up bonus (after $30k spend in 6 months) is better than the personal card.
@Gary” “But not everyone is going to invest in an expensive card.”
It is a mistake to make the annual fee on the card the objective function. Net value (benefits – cost) plays that role.
You actually illustrate a good example of this with the cards you cite. Compute the value of the VentureX card and compare it with the Bilt Palladium. It costs $100 less, but makes a lot less than the $3,100 first year value of the Bilt card.
The VentureX should be replaced in just about every user’s wallet with the Bilt Palladium. The current offering has no reason to exist. It has been made obsolete for 99% of its users, who can do better with a Bilt card.
Expect Capital One to change the VX substantially in the next few months as new applications dry up and existing users cancel.
@L3 — “$3,100 first year value of the Bilt card…” LOL. (How about it year 2? And, also, still nothin’ on Blade, Blacklane? Beginning to think much of my BILT Cash is gonna expire.)
Agree with Peter in that Citi has an upper hand on Chase. I’d add that Eva, Cathay and JAL (albeit not 1:1) are valuable partners (for premium availability on their own metal) that offset Hyatt’s value. But the convoluted TY transfer and expiration rules could be simplified
@1990: The math…
https://www.thechalkreport.com/post/the-value-of-the-bilt-palladium-card-versus-the-amex-platinum-card
Thanks for the writeup, Gary. Good food for thought.
I hear you, @Peter. Definitely giving an eventual Citi pivot some serious thought…
@L3 — If you are indeed correct, I’m looking forward to enjoying less crowded Cap 1 lounges until these substantial changes are implemented.
@L3 — Be honest, are you Andrew Chalk? Bah!
@L737 — If only Citi had dedicated lounges… You’re working towards Citi, while I’m working towards C1!
@1990 – ha! Let’s go Knicks!
@Art – I don’t think Citi is perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but the transfer partners are good.
@George – The most compelling thing about the CSR continues to be the generous lounge access policy. It’s the only thing that makes jumping through Chase’s hoops worthwhile.
@L737 – Citi has it’s logo now on admirals clubs so… uh… I guess they think that counts… uh… yeah.
@L3 – while this is an article on cards that avoid premium fees, I completely disagree with your math and methodology, FWIW, but sure, to each their own. That said, curious what you would value lounge access at. Likewise, what discount value you would put on doing business with Bilt at all given customer service issues versus Amex.