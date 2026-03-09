Rove Becomes the Only U.S. Transfer Partner to SAS EuroBonus — With Live Award Search and a 20% Bonus Through April 8

I’m impressed: Rove Miles has added another transfer partner. They’re adding airlines quickly, with SAS EuroBonus now on board as a 1:1 transfer partner and with live award availability searches integrated into their site. They’re also offering a 20% tansfer bonus through April 8, 2026. Transfers are reportedly instant.

As many folks discovered when SAS ran their ‘million mile challenge’ to promote leaving Star Alliance for SkyTeam, they have an interesting if quirky program. You can redeem business clas between the U.S. and Europe for 60,000 miles each way with no fuel surcharges.

Rove now lets you spend points directly on travel or transfer to these partners:



Star Alliance: Air India, Lufthnasa, THAI, Turkish

Air India, Lufthnasa, THAI, Turkish oneworld: Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar, Japan Airlines

Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar, Japan Airlines SkyTeam: Aeromexico, Air France KLM, Vietnam Airlines, Scandinavian

Aeromexico, Air France KLM, Vietnam Airlines, Scandinavian Non-alliance: Etihad, Hainan Airlines

Etihad, Hainan Airlines Hotel: Accor

The recent additions of Lufthansa and JAL, the program has been getting more valuable. As this point they’re the only one with Lufthansa as a transfer partner, and Lufthansa Miles & More has much better premium class availability for its own members than partners (and opens up the possibility of Lufthansa first class redemptions more than a few days prior to flight). JAL offers better award space for their own members and deals on Air France and Emirates redemptions, too.

I’ve noted in the past how Air India lets you redeem United flights starting at just 3,500 points (7,000 for domestic first class). Nonetheless, I find quite a bit of use for Finnair and Qatar but especially Air France KLM which tends to have quite reasonable redemptions to and through Paris even if not at the lowest 60,000 point level.

To gain traction and scale Rove needs to offer more value than competitors or else they won’t attract customers. They don’t start with a built-in customer base the way an airline would, or the way Bilt built one processing rent payments for large landlords. Rove is currently the only U.S. transfer partner to SAS EuroBonus (just like they’re the only one that transfers to Lufthansa – so far).

I’m rooting for them each time they add something new, because competition benefits all of us even if you don’t make bookings through Rove – but I find I do occasionally use their shopping portal (when it offers the best deal) and they offer points for booking hotels that still earn hotel points and elite status credit, also.