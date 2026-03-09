Aisle Fight Breaks Out on Southwest Flight in Miami — “He Hit My Daughter” Blowup Caught on Video

A fight broke out in the aisle of a Southwest Airlines flight as it arrived in Miami. As passengers prepared to deplane it appears that one of the passengers on board – probably accidentally – came into contact with a child.

“He hit my daughter” “If I fell on top of your baby, you’d be mad too, right?”

What began as words and stepping to turned into an all-out altercation. My favorite line in the video, “I never thought I’d be in one of the TikToks.”

Miami International Airport, another day another dust up aboard a Southwest Airliner, I don’t know what the answer is but perhaps they are making air travel too affordable, there’s too much trash airtraveling. pic.twitter.com/w6tsaVwGuV — (@MAGA_X_Times) March 8, 2026

“Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s f’ing go.”

The apparent aggressor is warned to “step off the aircraft” and eventually ordered “hands behind your back” and “to stay on the ground.”

Last year a Southwest Airlines passenger punched another customer after being called out for his behavior in the aisle. So this is a dangerous part of the aircraft on Southwest!

What begin as misunderstandings can clearly escalate. If you hit someone’s child even accidentally, and even if you didn’t realize you’d done it, you apologize. The evolutionary purpose of social niceties is to de-escalate blood feuds. Don’t create one in the confines of a metal tube, where there are more law enforcement within minutes than almost any other place on earth. The only people more ready and prepared to respond to a security incident than officers at the Miami airport are busy patrolling the Golan Heights.