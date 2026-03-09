Aisle Fight Breaks Out on Southwest Flight in Miami — “He Hit My Daughter” Blowup Caught on Video

A fight broke out in the aisle of a Southwest Airlines flight as it arrived in Miami. As passengers prepared to deplane it appears that one of the passengers on board – probably accidentally – came into contact with a child.
“He hit my daughter”
“If I fell on top of your baby, you’d be mad too, right?”
What began as words and stepping to turned into an all-out altercation. My favorite line in the video, “I never thought I’d be in one of the TikToks.”
Miami International Airport, another day another dust up aboard a Southwest Airliner, I don’t know what the answer is but perhaps they are making air travel too affordable, there’s too much trash airtraveling. pic.twitter.com/w6tsaVwGuV
— (@MAGA_X_Times) March 8, 2026
“Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s f’ing go.”
The apparent aggressor is warned to “step off the aircraft” and eventually ordered “hands behind your back” and “to stay on the ground.”
Last year a Southwest Airlines passenger punched another customer after being called out for his behavior in the aisle. So this is a dangerous part of the aircraft on Southwest!
What begin as misunderstandings can clearly escalate. If you hit someone’s child even accidentally, and even if you didn’t realize you’d done it, you apologize. The evolutionary purpose of social niceties is to de-escalate blood feuds. Don’t create one in the confines of a metal tube, where there are more law enforcement within minutes than almost any other place on earth. The only people more ready and prepared to respond to a security incident than officers at the Miami airport are busy patrolling the Golan Heights.
Florida men…
What is it with Florida?
@Lucky Larry – “Carl Hiaasen was unavailable for comment.”
Miami votes blue.
Send criminals and thugs to prison. Problem solved. Generally, the Miami Dade police are not to be played. You see YT videos where the police play endless toddler games with people who are fighting getting arrested. Miami Dade Police do not play such games.
@Mantis…Miami isn’t that smart. They’re too busy celebrating Venezuelan liberation and the planned war in Cuba while their family members are rounded up and deported by FHP and Miami-Dade Sheriffs during bogus traffic stops.
If you want blue, come on up here to Broward. The water’s warm, the voters Blue and the politics much less hateful.
@Parker gets it.
I live in Miami Dade. Almost all of my neighbors fly the American flag. They are also against illegal immigration and want them gone. Just because you’re Cuban doesn’t mean you want a bunch of uneducated, unskilled Cubans here sucking off the government teet.
Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how much you love free peanuts), Southwest Airlines does not currently offer elite status matches from Spirit Airlines. So if you were hoping to trade in your Spirit Airline miles earned when you participated in the Florida gate brawls for a Southwest upgrade, where you can publicly demonstrate your aircraft smack-down talents, don’t get too rambunctious, because then, the only upgrade you will get is a starring role in a viral TikTok video as you miss your return flight.
@Ken A — Regrettably, Southwest stopped serving those honey-roasted peanuts years ago…
@George Romey — Well, if you/they fly/wear the flag, you all must be patriots… /s
No @Geroge Romney they just want to have their cake and eat it too. They’re perfectly happy to have the US fight their wars. But, they are the first to scream bloody murder when ICE starts rounding people up in their communities.
It’s kinda funny to watch how schizophrenic they are. Sad they don’t realize that as soon as these countries are “liberated” Dear Leader is going to send everyone with TPS and asylum back to their countries. And the Florida GOP will be all to happy to assist.
Quite honestly, they are getting what they voted for. I hope everyone happy when they’re looking down at Miami from the deportation plane.
One more time… @Parker gets it. 10/10.
These incidents do happen all over the world, but they are particularly acute, and a daily occurrence in the United States, which isn’t surprising at all, and reflects its culture, incivility, and total lack of community, which fuels its inequalities, racism, and bigotry.