American Airlines Involuntarily Bumps the Most Passengers — Their Internal Playbook Shows How to Get the Most Compensation

American Airlines has a new internal playbook for oversold flights — and it changes how you should think about taking a voluntary bump. A leaked memo lays out two rules that matter to passengers: everyone is supposed to be paid the highest offer the gate makes, and the third offer is usually the ceiling unless managers approve more. If you want the most compensation, that inside detail is now part of the strategy.

The carrier solicits passengers to take a voluntary bump in advance of travel. Customers may receive an offer to move to another flight (sometimes on a different day) for no compensation . Perhaps some people agree. And during check-in passengers are asked for the minimum amount they’d take for a bump. Those customers get first dibs on lowball compensation.

After working through customers that may have raised their hands for compensation through the app, the gate will start making offers to passengers. This is a game theory exercise.

There’s a limited number of passengers that need to be bumped.



If you really want compensation, you want to take the offer before others do, and that means agreeing to a lower offer.



But if you hold out, you can get more compensation – if other passengers don’t take the lower offers first.

Passengers can rarely cooperate and enforce a cartel to drive up how much money gate agents will offer for a bump. But there are a couple of things to know about American’s new compensation process, as outlined in an internal airline memo.

Everyone who takes a bump will get the highest amount offered by the gate. You can have confidence accepting an offer early that if the offer goes up you’re supposed to get that. (But everyone trusting that, and accepting an offer early, encourages more people to accept early and receive lower offers overall.)

American won't keep raising the offer indefinitely. While the offer amount to take a later flight will vary for each flight, the third offer made by the gate is the highest they will go in most cases, since the gate needs outside approval to make another offer after that.

While this policy is framed at “reducing involuntary denied boardings” the emphasis here is also on “managing compensation effectively” and “managing costs responsibly” which is why American Airlines involuntarily denies boarding to more passengers than any other airline. In contrast, Delta almost never involuntarily bumps anyone.

There are quarters were Delta won’t deny boarding involuntarily to a single passenger, while American will turn away over 7,000 passengers – more than the rest of the industry combined.

When Delta oversells a flight, they realize that they have to make customers whole so that whomever they sold a ticket to that wants to travel can do so – and that means offering enough compensation so that passengers are willing to take a different flight voluntarily. American Airlines takes no such approach.

Here’s a flight where Delta handed out over $43,000 in compensation. Here’s one where they paid out $63,000. One Delta passenger last year paid off their car by taking a bump off of a Delta flight.