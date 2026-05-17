Airports Still Feel Like Adventure — Until The Lines, Crowds And $18 Beers Take Over

People like airports because they feel like permission to be untethered from normal life. It’s okay to drink at 6 a.m. and nobody thinks that’s a problem. You’ve got opportunities for overpriced coffee, reading at the gate, plane-watching, people-watching, shops, bathrooms, food, freedom, anonymity, and little rituals along the way.

I like to think of the flight itself as being part of the trip, not just something to endure getting there, and I’ve had the good fortunate to have used miles to travel some of the world’s best first class airline products – and even wound up with those first class cabins to myself on carriers like THAI, Asiana, Korean, ANA, Lufthansa, Emirates, Etihad, Cathay Pacific and others. But the airport can be part of the trip, too!

SOLO TRAVEL TIP NOBODY TELLS YOU: the airport is part of the trip. don't rush through it. get the overpriced coffee. read at the gate. watch the planes. the magic doesn't start when you land, it starts the moment you're alone with your suitcase🤎 — No filter Skin (@NoFilterSkin) May 15, 2026

This is obviously true when you’re departing Frankfurt in first class on Lufthansa and you have access to their First Class Terminal, or from Paris in Air France first class. It used to be true flying THAI from Bangkok and you’d have an hour-long massage treatment at their space.

But you don’t need over the top luxury to feel like airport coffee “tastes better when it comes with a boarding pass” as one person put it in this thread.

At the same time airports can be stressful, dirty, loud, expensive, security theater drama. The romance disappears when travel is for work, when you’re delayed, with kids, in a bad terminal, or when you’re flying economy without lounge access.

Growing up an airport always seemed like adventure. That was even true once I started flying for work in my early 20s. But back then they weren’t as crowded, and security lines weren’t as long or as variable. It was pre-TSA.

Here’s what’s wrong with airports:



long lines for baggage drop



long lines for security



too many people



not enough seating



sprawling complexes that take ages to traverse (and places like Dallas – Fort Worth and Chicago O’Hare that even purposely removed moving walkways in order to become worse – and keep you from skipping the shops along the way).

But there’s still a romance to the start of a trip. I like the way that Capital One lounges approach this. Each lounge features what they call the “perfect airport beer” where they ask their local brewery partner to develop their own take on the concept, which their food and beverage director describes as representing an iconic moment (like having a beer at a ballpark or with a parent when you turn 21). There’s also a certain taste as you ‘set off for adventure’ or a journey at an airport and each lounge has a beer meant to evoke and commemorate this. And it should work whether you’re drinking one quickly before a flight or savoring it over a longer layover.

Lounges are a lot nicer than they used to be! A quarter century ago United’s Red Carpet Clubs mostly offered crackers and packaged Tillanook cheese. Fifteen years ago if you were accessing an American Airlines Admiral’s Club with a credit card, rather than a membership, you had to pay for wifi.

But nicer lounges, variable security waits, and the rise of premium leisure travel (and credit cards offering access) have meant that many lounges are just as crowded as the terminal. You may even need to wait in lines in the terminal to get into that crowded space.

The ultimately luxury is skipping the airport, and leaving on your own schedule from a private terminal. Next best is showing up 20 minutes before your flight traveling on JSX.

But if you’re going to build the airport into the trip, nothing beats the spectacle and sheer variety of options offered by Singapore Changi. There’s a movie theater, butterfly garden, and more attractions than you can imagine. Not to mention pretty good food, and Singapore’s The Private Room lounge and the Jetquay terminal are quite nice.

You know what I personally find fun? And it’s in part because I consider this ‘work’ but carving out many hours and going lounge hopping to comprehensively survey the ooptions at an airport. I’ve done this at places like Denver, Dallas – Fort Worth, New York JFK, LAX, Washington Dulles and elsewhere.

I find that most lounges disappoint, but that there are small pleasures that can be found and that they’re best experienced when the place is not busy. The true luxury is escaping from people to slow down.

When you’re seated at a table and someone brings you your food (and the tables aren’t crammed too close together) that creates a much nicer experience. I love Capital One’s Landings at New York LaGuardia and Washington National for this.

And I like the spaciousness of Chase’s LaGuardia and Philadelphia lounges combined with QR code ordering. I like that American’s business class Flagship lounges are introducing QR code ordering, too.

Arrive at the Capital One Lounge at New York JFK before Noon, get on the list as soon as it opens for the cheese counter, and you can sit and linger over a guided cheese tasting with the cheesemonger preparing a custom charcuterie plate and paired drinks.

I think the single best lounge experience in North America is American Airlines Flagship First Dining in Dallas. It used to be my least-favorite of their four, but they closed JFK and Los Angeles and Miami has slipped while my last time through Dallas was better than on the prior visit. What was best about it was that nobody else was there except the staff to wait on you, they brought you good food and drink, and they paid attention to small details like even the butter.

Bread service included a smoked butter, which I really appreciated. Too many fine dining restaurants completely ignore the opportunity to do something interesting with their butter. The better traditional places might just do a truffle butter. A bit of upscale creativity can be accomplished with a little honey butter. Here they offered a bit of dramatic flourish removing the dome and you see the smoke dissipate at the table.

Starting off on a journey is fantastic. Crowds and hassles are not. So if you can’t avoid the airport entirely the best thing you can do is escape from the hustle of it. It’s not actually crazy to have a moment in an airport spa, especially if you have a Priority Pass card that covers not just lounges but also experiences like the ones issued by Chase.

Ultimately, the real luxury is not the lounge, the champagne, or the private terminal — it’s finding the quiet moments where the airport stops being an obstacle and starts feeling like the beginning of the trip again.