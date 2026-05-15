California Couldn’t Build High-Speed Rail — Now It’s Studying 140 MPH Buses [Roundup]

MrBeast just gave one of the strongest endorsements possible for Starlink:

“I will only book flights exclusively on planes with Starlink. I don’t care if it means an extra layover – I’ll sit in the back of the plane if it gives me Starlink.”

He says Starlink has become the… pic.twitter.com/LJfaJoz0vy

— X Freeze (@XFreeze) May 13, 2026