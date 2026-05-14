American Airlines Adds Restaurant-Style Ordering To Miami Flagship Lounge — Cubanos And Croquetas Delivered Tableside

The American Airlines Flagship lounge has introduced food items to order via QR code, delivered tableside. That’s something they already have in their most-recently opened Flagship lounge in Philadelphia and that they introduced in 2022 in their joint-British Airways Soho Lounge at New York JFK.

The Miami offerings are:



Florida Citrus Salad



Ahi Tuna Tostada



Mojo Pork Cubano



Croquetas

This augments the buffets which are also on order. Miami, like Dallas, also features Flagship First Dining. New York JFK First Dining was closed, in favor of the lesser Chelsea Lounge there and LAX Flagship First Dining did not re-open after the pandemic although there’s been much talk of doing so.



American Airlines Flagship Lounge Miami



American Airlines Flagship Lounge Miami

Dallas Flagship First Dining is probably the best lounge experience in the United States. AAdvantage Platinum Pro members and higher can redeem miles for access when not traveling on an eligible flight in first class.



DFW Flagship First Dining

American Airlines has Flagship business class lounges at Chicago O’Hare, Miami, Dallas – Fort Worth, Philadephia and Los Angeles. They’re building a new one in Miami (the current space will expand the Admiral’s Club) and one for Charlotte.

Their newer lounges – like Philadephia Flagship and the Admirals Clubs at Washington National (E Concourse), Denver, and Newark – are far nicer than the 2017-era design of the current Flagship lounge Miami. So this lounge will be much nicer once the new one opens.



American Airlines Flagship Lounge Philadelphia



American Airlines Flagship Lounge Philadelphia

I view food to order as an improvement. Dining in United’s Polaris lounges, which lags Delta’s offerings, is still a step up from this. Nonetheless, American also makes their lounges far more accessible – they’re available not just to international and premium route cross-country business class passengers but also to:

Alaska and American Airlines mid-tier elites traveling internationally in coach



Non-U.S. oneworld sapphire (mid-tier) elites even on U.S. domestic flights



American Airlines Flagship Lounge Miami



American Airlines Flagship Lounge Miami

This may seem like a modest change, and it is. But like improved champagne and coffee, both in the lounge and onboard, it’s a step in the right direction.