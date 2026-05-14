Delta CEO Says AI Has No Soul — His Airline Uses It To Price Your Ticket [Roundup]

He says he experimented using it to draft his commencement address at Emory, but:

I also noticed the lack of soul nor warmth it conveyed. It was not my personal voice, and it did not express my genuine appreciation for the opportunity to impart my insights to thousands of you. You want to hear from me, not some algorithm of me.”

So, instead of delivering a lackluster AI-powered speech, the 68-year-old scrapped the draft entirely. “So don’t worry,” he said. “I threw it away and took pencil to paper,” drawing applause from the crowd.