Thailand Warns Paid VIP Immigration Fast Track Doesn’t Exist — But You Can Still Buy It Online

Thailand immigration authorities are warning passengers not to buy VIP immigration fast track services through third parties or online travel agencies.

The warning was triggered by a Chinese traveler’s video review about buying a fast track service via Trip.com for 650 yuan (~ $95) and entering Thailand very quickly. The government’s position is that this paid shortcut “service” does not exist. And they occasionally crack down on grey market offerings. The video warns: “Paying for a shortcut may end in a scam.”

Trip.com’s Singapore site shows shows multiple Thailand fast track immigration offerings. For example, one with over 360 reviews that shows 9,000+ booked:



Fast customs clearance services/VIP channel: Thailand’s Bangkok Suvarnabhumi/Don Mueang/Chiang Mai/Phuket airport arrival assistance, expedited immigration processing, green channel exit.

In March 2024, Immigration police warned about a “richcarsbangkok” Facebook ad selling “Fast Track Arrival – Departure” for 2,900 baht (US$90) at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. There, too, they claimed there was “no such thing as an immigration fast track for a fee.”

Here’s the thing – reality clearly contradicts what the government is saying. These services do exist. They often work. Officially they aren’t supposed to, but a fixer on the ground who knows someone or greases someone can provide this help. If you land in the midst of a crackdown, the person you expect to meet you simply won’t.

Officially fast track is for disabled passengers, travelers with infants, pregnant women, seniors over 70, diplomatic visas, elite cards, Thai long-stay cards, and APEC cards.

I found a case where a traveler paid £50, nobody met them, and they asked airport staff about it – staff acted like they’d never heard of such a thing. They went to the fast track lane and were turned away. In fact, going back through reviews over the years there are several “no-show” complaints.

But there are also many positive reviews on that same page! Travelers say an agent met them at the aircraft and escorted them through passport control quickly. I’ve used these services myself without issue. Everything works until it doesn’t. There’s a big difference between de facto and de jure. And a farang isn’t in a great position to get satisfaction when their service provider doesn’t deliver. You’re just left with the chargeback option.

(HT: Loyalty Lobby)