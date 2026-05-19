Wyndham Is Bringing Applebee’s To Your Hotel Room — And Calls It “Redefining Room Service”

Wyndham Rewards is introducing an Applebee’s integration into its program and mobile app and they are describing it as ‘redefining room service’. Okey dokey. They do say the partnership allows food delivery directly to your room, which for many might be better than meeting the DoorDash driver in the hotel lobby.

Now while a Wyndham Rewards member is staying at one of their properties, Applebee’s delivery fees are waived on orders of $15 or more.

They’re also offering 10 Wyndham points per dollar on the orders



And new Club Applebee’s members get 2,500 Wyndham points on their first order

They say there are more than 1,100 Applebee’s within 5 miles of a Wyndham property in the U.S. Which I guess makes this the equivalent of La Quinta being Spanish for ‘next to Denny’s’.

Comparing it to traditional room service but saying that there’s no delivery fee makes no sense. There’s also no tray or trolley.

Then again many hotels have eliminated that as well, and just drop off a brown paper bag with food inside. And at many mid-level hotels the room service isn’t any better than Applebee’s.

Obviously this is a marketing partnership where Applebee’s is gaining access to Wyndham guests. You do earn Wyndham points for the charges. I guess whether this has any value at all comes down to whether you want to eat Applebee’s and there are some towns where there might not be better options for delivery.