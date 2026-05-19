Baseball Coach Sat In United Cockpit During Flight — Fired Captain’s Whistleblower Hearing Begins

On April 10, 2024, a United Boeing 757-300 chartered the Colorado Rockies made national news when hitting coach Hensley Meulens was filmed sitting in the captain’s seat of the cockpit while inflight. The video was posted to Instagram and then deleted.

This happened while the captain was reportedly in the lavatory. The captain reported the incident. United and the FAA investigated. Both pilots were fired. It’s being framed by critics as the captain being fired for reporting a safety issue. An AIR21 retaliation hearing is scheduled to begin today.

It comes down to: was she fired for what she reported, or fired because she was captain of a flight with a serious flight deck security breach?

What Happened On That United Baseball Charter?

Rockies hitting coach Hensley Meulens was filmed in the left seat while the plane was flying at around 35,000 feet. The cockpit door was open and people were moving in and out. Rockies manager Bud Black later said Meulens apologized to the team and to United, and that his job was not in jeopardy.

⁦@united⁩ how many FAA rules and United policy did this flight crew break on a charter for Colorado Rockies to Toronto. Allowing anyone in the cockpit while in the air. Ever heard of 9-11. pic.twitter.com/Je8jVer91u — Ralph T (@RalphatTahoe) April 17, 2024

United called it a clear violation of safety and operational policy, reported it to the FAA, and suspended the pilots. The FAA confirmed it was investigating the violation of federal rules.

One Mile at a Time writes that the captain had gone to the restroom, and while she was out, the coach entered the cockpit and sat in her seat. After the flight, she filed a Flight Safety Action Program. The Event Review Committee allegedly accepted the report but then the FAA is claimed to have replaced its committee member and then the report was excluded on the theory that the coach had consumed alcohol (FSAP reports aren’t for when a pilot was drinking). Both pilots were terminated.

AIR21 is the whistleblower statute for air carrier safety reporting. It protects employees who provide information about alleged violations of FAA rules but it does not create blanket immunity for the conduct that’s reported. So the disputes become about whether a protected report was a factor in being fired, or whether the airline would have taken the same action anyway.

Former pilot and activist Karlene Petitt says the hearing is scheduled for May 19–21, 2026 in Denver.

What’s The Larger Issue?

The coach sitting in the captain’s seat was a violation of FAA rules. Who was responsible? Was it the captain, the first officer, the airline’s charter culture, or a failure of United management? Or was it an allocation acros these categories?

Petitt argues this is about United’s charter culture: cockpit doors left open on sports charters, coaches visiting flight decks, and United tolerating that until the viral video created regulatory embarrassment. In other words, her position is that the pilots were scapegoated.

At the time, United was under heightened FAA scrutiny after a series of several safety incidents. The FAA ended that enhanced oversight in October 2024 after finding no significant safety issues. But a 2026 DOT inspector general audit criticized FAA oversight of United (“no systemic issue” is not the sameas “no oversight weaknesses”).

It’s also awkward that the coach apologized and kept his job, while the pilots were fired. The pilots were the fall guys, but they were also responsible.

There Have Been A Number Of Safety Allegations At United

I mentioned this cockpit incident when it happened two years ago, flagging that United and FAA were investigating how a passenger gained access to the cockpit of a United 757.

I also covered a former United Airlines Managing Director who alleged he raised safety concerns about aircraft-readiness data and was fired for it, an FAA inspector claiming retaliation after reporting a cabin safety issue at United, and a United flight attendant who said she was harassed and removed from duties after reporting safety violations. Two flight attendant union leaders also appear to have retaliated against a crewmember who had raised a safety concern.

There are versions of each story that reflect better on the airline, and there are always going to be complaints in a large organization, but taken together it’s also concerning.

I Think I’m Actually With United Here – Unless The Pilot Proves Several Things

Discipline of a captain for a documented, viral, flight deck security breach on a flight isn’t unreasonable. United didn’t learn about the problem only because the captain reported it. The video was public. The FAA was involved.

The captain’s temporary absence from the cockpit could be considered mitigation, not exoneration. Both the pilot in command and the first officer had responsibility for ensuring cockpit access procedures, lavatory procedures, and flight deck door security. Whistleblower protection doesn’t create immunity for reported incidents. It doesn’t bar consequences the airline would have imposed anyway for the underlying event.

In spring 2024, United was already under FAA scrutiny. Once a video showed a baseball coach in the cockpit during flight, the airline had to treat it seriously. That’s consistent with compliance culture, not just retaliation.

So the question is whether the captain can prove:



Lax approach to open cockpit doors was tolerated by management



Other charter flights had similar practices without discipline



The Flight Safety Action Program process was manipulated

In other words, what to think about the captain’s firing comes down to records and evidence, which may come out this week, not just the allegations that have been reported.