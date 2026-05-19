Passengers Got Off The Plane Still Fighting — Then The Brawl Spilled Into A Philadelphia Airport Gate

Two passengers can be seen fighting it out in new video from Philadelphia airport near gate E8. Reportedly the two had been fighting since landing and someone said they “gotta battle.”

One woman ends up on the ground, with the other one lunging over her and grabbing at her head. Another passenger comes over and grabs at her head and gets kicked. That’s when several other passengers move in to break things up.

Commenters online are saying these are Frontier Airlines customers, and Frontier uses E gates. Although Southwest and Allegiant also use those.

If the fight began onboard, FAA enforcement may follow. If the fight was entirely in the terminal, it’s more likely an airport police issue. Either way, it’s just another day in Philadephia where getting beat on is about the passenger experience you expect. It’s been called the worst large airport in America though I have to say I like the Chase and American Airlines Flagship lounges there.

Here’s groups of passengers brawling at Philadelphia airport baggage claim – while employees stand by filming instead of stepping in to help. Here multiple fights break out as passengers deplane in Minneapolis. This fight starts off on the plane – and escalates once passengers make it into the terminal. This one’s another brawl at baggage claim, this time in Fort Lauderdale. You can see an officer… just walk by like it’s nothing. And here’s one at Chicago O”Hare baggage claim.