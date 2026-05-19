Southwest Is Matching Other Airline Elites To Top Status — And You Can Do It Year After Year

Southwest Airlines is promoting status matches and even emailing out Rapid Rewards program members who do not have status with them, asking if maybe they have status with a competitor? And their program is exceptionally generous because:

They now match to their top tier A-List Preferred, not just to A-List status

When you earn the full year of status but do not actually requalify for the following year, you can just status match again, as long as the current rules remain in force.

And if you don’t fly enough to keep the status after the 120-day trial period ends, you can match again in a year under these rules, meaning you can have Southwest status for 1/3 of every year without flying them.

How The Status Match Works

You submit proof of your current status to Southwest, and they’ll grant you either their A-List or A-List Preferred status for 120 days. Then, to keep it for a full 12 months,

A-List: Fly six one-way flights (or three round trips) or earn 11,500+ tier qualifying points from flights during that period.



Fly six one-way flights (or three round trips) or earn 11,500+ tier qualifying points from flights during that period. A-List Preferred: Fly 12 one-way flights (or six round trips) or earn 23,000+tier qualifying points from flights during that period.

The current program requires registration completed by December 30, 2026 so they aren’t currently planning to pull this offer soon. While they could always change it anyway you’ll want to wait until you plan to book Southwest flights.

They say they can take up to 12 business days to process the match, so factor that into your planning. Waiting weeks to match someone is almost loyalty malpractice. The customer taking the match is ready to start traveling. It’s a prime opportunity to pitch them the credit card. That focus loses steam as weeks pass.

Plus, it matters because they say that promotional status is “valid only on new reservations booked and flown within the Promotion Period” so customers literally need to wait to buy tickets until the airline gets around to processing these requests. (Sidenote: they should really outsource this to statusmatch.com.)

Bear this rule in mind – that you’ll want to cancel and rebook any existing Southwest flights once your match is processed.

You can enroll in this status match promotion once every 12 months (and any promotional status received in the last 12 months is disqualifying). Existing elite members are not eligible for the match. In other words, if you have A-List status and American AAdvantage Executive Platinum, you cannot use your Executive Platinum to bump up to A-List Preferred. (I’m out of luck, sigh.)

Here’s How Other Airline Status Matches To Southwest

Southwest doesn’t consider their top tier equivalent to true top tier at another airline. That’s smart. It isn’t. It’s more like mid-tier, where you get extra legroom seats at booking. So here’s their table of what status matches to what.

AIRLINE A-LIST A-LIST PREFERRED American Airlines Gold Platinum and Higher Delta Air Lines Silver Gold and Higher United Airlines Silver Gold and Higher Alaska Airlines Silver Gold and Higher JetBlue Airlines Mosaic 1 Mosaic 2 and Higher Spirit Airlines Gold, Silver N/A

Southwest Airlines Status Benefits

The major benefits of Southwest status are not having to pay for seats, now that they charge for decent ones, and not having to pay for checked bags. It gives you something like the old Southwest, but for A List Preferred it’s better because they didn’t used to have extra legroom seats (although their standard coach seats had more legroom than other airlines except JetBlue).

A-List Benefits



Select any preferred seat at booking, and access extra legroom seats within 48 hours of departure. (I’ve found these surprisingly available, it seems Southwest doesn’t do as well as some at this upsell.)



First checked bag free.



Group 1 boarding.



25% points bonus on flights.



Free same-day standby



Priority check-in, security, and telephone customer service

A-List Preferred Benefits



Extra legroom seats at time of booking



Boarding before group 1



2 free checked bags



100% points bonus on flights



Premium drinks and snacks

Status benefits apply to all passengers on the elite member’s reservation.

It’s sort of funny that the elite status proram is still ‘A-List’ since Southwest no longer uses A, B and C boarding. When you had status under their old first-come, first-served for seating system you automatically got an A group boarding pass. That was the most valuable benefit, and they named it that way emphasizing it. Now the name no longer has meaning, except existing elites recognize it.