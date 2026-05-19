Popular Instagram Account Posing As American Airlines Flight Attendant Exposed As AI Fake [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Many Instagram high follower flight attendant thirst trap accounts are really AI-generated now.
Fake American flight attendant
by
u/shrimpfriedriceees in
flightattendants
- Scary. These takes are all actually true, except that O’Hare does have Midway beat for lounges. But at Midway you don’t really need to show up far enough in advance to need lounges.
- Delta pilot – not all heroes wear capes.
I just had the craziest experience at the airport.
We are about to board a flight to Atlanta when the pilot from the incoming plane walks out of the jetway. Guy is probably late 50s, salt and pepper hair, military look. The kind of pilot you instantly feel good about seeing on… pic.twitter.com/njBUwfc8WG
— Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 18, 2026
- Could You Be Sued for Pushing Past Someone During a Plane Evacuation?
- International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers has filed with the National Mediation Board seeking an election to unionize JSX ramp workers.
- Monkey Suffocates to Death After Couple Allegedly Attempted to Hide Live Animals in Their Underwear at Airport
¡ESTO ES CRUELDAD! ❌
Siendo apenas unos bebés, estos tres monos fueron separados de los brazos de su madre, privados de su libertad para ser presuntamente comercializados en el exterior. pic.twitter.com/FyEmVuDCpt
— EPACartagena (@EPACartagena) May 13, 2026
Comments
Gary is thirsty today…
As for the ‘honest’ Delta pilot, uh, yeah, honesty is a bare-minimum. What would be better is that if there’s a significant delay (no, not 15-minutes; think minimum 3-4 hours), due to an issue under the airlines’ control, then an EU261 or Rule 240-style remedy would be provided (compensation; re-routing, even if with a competitor).
The appropriate punishment is death by suffocation.