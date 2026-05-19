Popular Instagram Account Posing As American Airlines Flight Attendant Exposed As AI Fake [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Gary is thirsty today…

    As for the ‘honest’ Delta pilot, uh, yeah, honesty is a bare-minimum. What would be better is that if there’s a significant delay (no, not 15-minutes; think minimum 3-4 hours), due to an issue under the airlines’ control, then an EU261 or Rule 240-style remedy would be provided (compensation; re-routing, even if with a competitor).

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