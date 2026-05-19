NYC Hotel Housekeepers Will Make Over $100,000 — Do Guests Still Need To Tip?

A new union contract in New York City will pay housekeepers over $100,000. That’s good news because you no longer need to feel obligated to tip.

The owners of nearly 250 hotels in the city reached agreement with the union, the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, on an eight-year contract that would increase wages by more than 50 percent for workers, union officials said. The hotel owners will continue to pay the full cost of providing health-care benefits for 27,000 union members and their families. The unusually generous terms were ratified by the board of the Hotel Association of New York City, which represents the hotel owners, and is scheduled for a vote Thursday by the members of the hotel workers’ union, who have a history of moving in lock step with their leaders.

New York City has banned Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms for short stays. And they’ve effectively banned new hotels. That’s limited the supply or rooms and taken many out of the market, which drives up the rates incumbent hotels can charge. That’s largely been at the behest of hotel worker unions. Owners of existing hotels are earning a lot more, and want to keep those profits flowing uninterrupted. They are now in a position to share economic rents created through lobbying efforts with workers.

That was the literal goal of the policies, even though it meant limiting visitors to New York City. 2025 visitor totals (65 million) were still below 2019 levels (66.6 million). Not only didn’t they return to trend they didn’t even catch up. It’s guests who lose (they pay higher room rates than they otherwise would) and the rest of the city (less economic activity from fewer visitors), but both hotel owners and workers win.

In 2025, 13 of the 15 New York City Council candidates backed by the union won their seats. They’ve gone 26 for 26 in the past, and their one of the heaviest spenders on city council races. By law, all New York City hotels must provide daily housekeeping unless a guest affirmatively declines, and it’s illegal to offer an incentive like points for a guest to decline. And generally, most hotels are barred from entering into housekeeping outsourcing arrangements.

Housekeepers in New York City cannot be considered low wage workers. Hilton’s CEO admitted he doesn’t tip housekeepers. The CEO of a major hotel ownership group admitted that the push for tipping is so they can pay lower wages.

By the way, the average visitor to New York from Germany has household income of $92,200. The average visitor from Spain has a household income of $88,500. From France it’s $80,300. And from Italy $80,000.