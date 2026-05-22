United Passenger Tries To Open Door At 36,000 Feet — Flight Diverts After Assault Onboard

United Airlines flight 1551 from Newark to Guatemala City diverted to Washington Dulles on Thursday evening when a passenger tried to open a door at cruising altitude, and assaulted another passenger.

Air traffic control audio between the captain and Potomac Approach reveals that the passenger tried to pen the rear cabin door 2L of the Boeing 737, that no one was injured (“not to our knowledge”) and that they were fine proceeding to Dulles under normal air traffic handling.

PILOT: Potomac Approach, United 1551, sixteen thousand, descending via the CAVALIER SIX, landing north, with India. ATC: United 1551, Potomac Approach, welcome. Expect Runway 1 Right. PILOT: Yep, we’d like 1 Right, United 1551. And do you have a gate number? ATC: Negative. ATC: United 1551, they’re asking me: what door did the passenger try to open? PILOT: Door 2L, at [thirty / thirty-six] thousand feet, and then assaulted a fellow passenger. ATC: United 1551, any injuries that we should be aware of? PILOT: Not to our knowledge. ATC: United 1551, let’s go direct EERRS, intercept the localizer; descend and maintain four thousand. Cross EERRS at four thousand for me, please. PILOT: Okay, we’re going to proceed direct to—how about ESTYN? Will that work for you? And down to four?… PILOT: All right, we’ve got to reload the approach. Stand by, United 1551. ATC: Or you can just—how about turn ten degrees right and intercept the localizer. PILOT: Ten right, intercept the localizer, United 1551.

United Airlines passenger tries to open door at 36,000 feet and assault a fellow passenger this evening. UA1551 (Boeing 737 Max) from Newark to Guatemala, diverted to Washington Dulles because of the unruly passenger. Audio via @theATCapp pic.twitter.com/gYKnx6OZLr — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) May 22, 2026

While a door can be opened at low altitude, at 30,000 feet the pressurized door would not physically open.