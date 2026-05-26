Even A Nobel Economist Got Stumped By Airport Self-Check-In — Travelers Still Need A Human [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Self-service needs to be really strong, and that does cut down on customer service time (and expense). But most travelers find the process of air travel really intimidating and overwhelming.
That said, the example of a Nobel laureate in economics being unable to use the self-checkin process hardly means what is suggested here. I’ve met five Nobel economists at work and my sense was that three would not have managed these kiosks.
At some point, when you arrive at an airport, you want a human being to say “Right, you’re good to go.”
I was once at Dublin airport and noticed someone struggling with the screen on the self-tagging machine at check-in. I won't name him, but he held a Nobel Prize in Economics.
BA rolled back on this daft idea at LHR. At some point, when you arrive at an airport, you want a human… https://t.co/1U7EGXvZOY
— Rory Sutherland (@rorysutherland) May 24, 2026
- Turbulence. Wear your seat belt.
Cathay Pacific flight CX156 (Airbus A350-900, registration B-LRV) from Brisbane (BNE) to Hong Kong (HKG) that got absolutely wrecked by turbulence yesterday…. 10 people hurt (6 crew, 4 pax), 8 in hospital. It hit right as they were serving meals. Clear air turbulence is sneaky… pic.twitter.com/wH5kQHVDQr
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) May 24, 2026
- Airbnb manages to be a bad experience for property owners and guests alike.
I didn't realize that Airbnb's stock is below its first-day closing price, even before adjusting for inflation. https://t.co/DYvx6zzsnF pic.twitter.com/MbSIptkD3s
— Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@Noahpinion) May 25, 2026
- Singapore Airlines makes business class awards like basic business, restricts access to most seats
- Many travelers use VPNs. When you use a VPN, the government says they can’t tell what country you’re in, and therefore you’re fair game for surveillance.
A small handful of senators get briefed on classified surveillance programs the rest of us never hear about.
One of them is quietly sounding the alarm about VPNs.
Is the US government running a dragnet on VPN users? pic.twitter.com/ww3w7rgvQw
— Naomi Brockwell priv/acc (@naomibrockwell) May 25, 2026
- The most Euro-summer thing imaginable.
I see Euro A/C is in the discourse again. One time I was working for a summer in a law firm in France and I was miserable in the heat. When I asked the partner why they didn't have A/C he said, "It's bad for the lungs," as he took a long drag from his cigarette.
— Robert Anderson (@ProfRobAnderson) May 26, 2026
- The D.C. concierge who’s spent half a century catering to guests’ every whim 50 years as a concierge, 20 at the InterContinental Willard D.C. (WaPo)
“I don’t think there’s anything more satisfying than being able to solve somebody’s problem or to surprise and delight a guest,” said Watson, who has spent more than three-quarters of his 67 years working as a concierge. “We can do anything as long as it’s legal and moral, so that gives us a big spectrum of what we can do from A to zed.”
Comments
And shouldn’t. Unless you have a traditional use case of remote-access to systems inside a security perimeter you probably don’t need a VPN when TLS and DNS-over-HTTPS will do.
As someone who earned a PhD in Economics, I have met several Nobel Laureates as well. Ultimately, the Nobel is given as a lifetime achievement award, a prize for writing a paper that had such an impact on the profession that it must be recognized.
This has nothing to do with executive function, or other characteristics required to use those self-check-in machines.
@Gary – you got this right last week when you said “There’s really no excuse in 2026 to have passengers self-tag their bags at a kiosk – and then stand in line for an hour to hand that bag to a staff member.”
I have no problem with self-check in for business class – a kiosk can verify my passport just as easily as a staff member. What I do have a problem with is waiting in a “priority line” for 15-30 minutes to check my bag.
Gary – if you read the comments on the Singapore article you would see they debunk the proposed change. Guess that is harder than just including a link with a provocative title though