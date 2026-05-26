Even A Nobel Economist Got Stumped By Airport Self-Check-In — Travelers Still Need A Human [Roundup]

That said, the example of a Nobel laureate in economics being unable to use the self-checkin process hardly means what is suggested here. I’ve met five Nobel economists at work and my sense was that three would not have managed these kiosks.

At some point, when you arrive at an airport, you want a human being to say “Right, you’re good to go.”

I was once at Dublin airport and noticed someone struggling with the screen on the self-tagging machine at check-in. I won't name him, but he held a Nobel Prize in Economics.

BA rolled back on this daft idea at LHR. At some point, when you arrive at an airport, you want a human… https://t.co/1U7EGXvZOY

— Rory Sutherland (@rorysutherland) May 24, 2026