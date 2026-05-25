Hyatt Now Lets Park Hyatt Sydney And Tokyo Pretend They’re Resorts To Dodge Elite Late Checkout

Two weeks ago I wrote to Hyatt about a problem of hotels classifying themselves as ‘resorts’ to avoid honoring elite checkout. I had seen reports that both the Park Hyatt Tokyo and Park Hyatt Sydney, which are classic city hotels, were using this to avoid honoring benefits. Hyatt ghosted me.

Park Hyatt Sydney now shows itself as a resort on its web page:

Park Hyatt Sydney has a small pool, and it has a classic view of the Sydney Opera House, though many city hotels have views.

The property is in downtown Sydney, although less conveniently located than many others. Already the hotel is exempt from offering suite upgrades, arguing that there are no standard suites (although as always this depends on how you define suite – many hotels consider rooms without separate living rooms and bedrooms divided by walls to be a suite or at least a junior suite, and their Deluxe Opera View rooms certainly qualify). There are no grounds to speak of at this hotel!

The Park Hyatt Tokyo’s ‘resort’ status is now official as well.

This property is in the city, technically Shinjuku but not really walkable to anything. It’s part of an urban jungle. It occupies floors of an office building! It is inside Shinjuku Park Tower. Once again, there are now grounds to the property to speak of.

Neither hotel is owned by Hyatt, but Hyatt manages both of them. Usually there’s a better chance of a property honoring elite benefits when it’s actually managed by the chain rather than operating as a franchise.

However, as the manager of the Andaz Maui explained to me years ago – when that hotel was actually part-owned by Hyatt in a joint venture – he has to make the hotel owner happy and that’s why he was pushing for exemptions within Hyatt so that the hotel (or brand) wouldn’t have to honor elite benefits.

World of Hyatt really is no longer such an attractive program from an ‘earn and burn’ perspective. Already it was less rewarding of elites than other programs, because the Globalist bonus is only 30% (compared to top tier bonuses of ~ 100% with other chains). Now the points are worth less, too. The reason to be loyal to Hyatt is elite benefits. If Hyatt is going to increasingly allow its desireable properties to opt out of honoring those benefits, what will even be the point?