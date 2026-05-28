Passenger Denied Boarding After Urinating On Himself, Climbs Airport Fence — Police Bring Him $3,600

A man identified as “Jack from Wakefield” was refused travel at the Manchester airport in the U.K. on Wednesday after he had urinated on himself and considered not fit to fly. He climbed onto the fencing on an upper-level bridge by Terminal 2, triggering a police response and road closures.

He was supposed to go to Jamaica, and it looks to me like he was most likely flying TUI Airways, but others may correct me on that.

The man was demanding a refund, and officials produced £2,700 in cash and brought it to him to end the standoff. Manchester Police then arrested him on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and a public order offence.

Oh, it’s live. Right then. I don’t know what time it is. Oh, it’s three o’clock. So I’ve been here since I got here. And now they think they’re going to give it me. Which one of you is the police officer here? Who’s the police officer? So where’s that money coming from?” [Officer/negotiator, partially inaudible:] “That money is coming from the money you asked for, the money for your flight.” “For my flight? I didn’t make my flight, and not for my reason. My reason was because I pissed myself. I got out of the taxi, went to the toilet, and pissed myself. So they wouldn’t let me fly. So now, basically, I’ve got Terminal 2 in gridlock, and I’ve done that on principle. I don’t give a fuck about the money. But it has taken this much time. Now the money is mine. I want it putting in my bag, and then bring my bag here.”

He then appears to argue that the cash is being offered only to get him off the bridge:

“I’ve got my money back, but it’s a scam. They’re doing that so I get down, because Manchester Airport is fucked.”

Later he addresses someone watching the livestream, apparently named Wendy:

“Wendy, I was supposed to be going to Jamaica. I’ll tell you the story. I’ve got a bladder problem. I’ve got a bladder problem. I said I’ll stay here until ten o’clock. I’m standing on the bridge. When they close, it’s ten o’clock, so I’ve been here ten hours. Then they try to say, ‘We’ll give you the money.’ Keep the fucking £2,700 up your arse. They think I’m after money. I wanted it by bank transfer from their company, not in cash.”

The negotiation then seems to hinge on whether the money is his no matter what – or only if he climbs back to safety:

[Officer/negotiator, partially audible:] “On condition of…” “Not on condition. If it’s my property, mate, it’s my property. So even if I don’t come down until ten o’clock, would I get that money? Is it my money? What I’m saying is, take the money and put it in my bag. Can you bring my bag?”

Toward the end, he refuses to come down and says he may stay there for hours:

“They can only give it in cash. I wanted it by bank transfer from their company. ‘Come off the fucking bridge.’ No, darling, I’m not coming off the bridge. Not for now. I’ll be here until ten o’clock. My phone’s going to die. They’ve got people on ropes and different things. Manchester Airport Police are here. It’s about half five. I could do this without food for at least four days. I’ve been reading the comments. I don’t care what anyone says. I’m doing it on principle.”

✈️ Jack from Wakefield caused chaos at Manchester Airport today when he was prevented from flying after ‘peeing’ himself he claimed Big delays hit Manchester Airport this afternoon after a police incident closed the drop-off and pick-up areas at Terminal 2. Passengers ditched… pic.twitter.com/tuv8YD0tyH — Yapp (@YappAppLtd) May 27, 2026

Jack says he had a bladder problem and urinated himself after getting out of a taxi and going to the toilet. He says the airline then refused to let him fly. Instead of leaving, changing clothes, rebooking, or seeking a refund, he triggered a standoff. As one does. And he livestreamed the incident. As one does.

He kept saying it was not about the money while arguing over and over that the cash was his, and why it is not a bank transfer.

The denial of boarding was fair, given limited information and uncertainty. And I’m glad to see the man refunded. But delivering a bag of cash to end a standoff seems ill-advised. What part of not negotiating with terrorists did they miss in school?

(HT: Paddle Your Own Kanoo)