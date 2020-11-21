The Worst Airport Gate In America Has Been Shut Down

The worst airport gate in American, Washington National’s gate 35X, is officially put to rest and will no longer cause misery to travelers. (HT: Andrew W.)

With fewer flights, American Airlines 50 seat regional jet departures have been moved to the main terminal, instead of having to take an escalator down to a dark and dingy holding pen before being driven to bus gates. That’s the temporary situation until the new regional concourse, nearly completed, opens with its 14 new gates. Yes, Washington National airport has built an entire new concourse to replace one miserable gate, and it’s almost finished.

Currently 14 remote stands support 50 seat regional jets and you reach those remote stands by beginning at the crowded and confusing ‘gate 35x’ from whence you’re dispatched in the most small-d democratic fashion possible. The new gates will support large 76 seat regional jets.



American’s Shuttle Bus to Gate 35X at Washington National Airport

Retiring 35X couldn’t come soon enough, because a crowded tarmac-level dispatch area without room for social distancing followed by crowded buses is no way to run an airport during Covid Times. If they can at least get rid of the crowded holding pen part that’s an improvement.

@americanair @MWAAHQ why are you using overcrowded buses at #dca #35x ? Add more buses for each flight. Open windows on bus! Don’t close door during long waits! Simple steps to follow basic #CDC guidance — PRQW (@PWolfson6) October 8, 2020

You’re not supposed to speak ill of the dead, so the best we can say about it is that it brought together the likes of Robert Mueller and Donald Trump, Jr. and no matter how powerful the politician they were all brought back down to earth by 35X.

Here’s a haiku about Washington National’s gate 35X though I would remove the second ‘very’ from the second line in order to give it seven syllables.

I’m so bored that I wrote a haiku about National Airport.

It’s my first poem in 42 years, so please, be kind: Gate 35-X

I hate it so very much

Crowded. Awful. Sad. — Steven Bennett (@steven_bennett2) January 8, 2018