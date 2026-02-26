Top Analyst Warns United: MileagePlus Changes Could Kill Loyalty—’If You Don’t Have Their Credit Card, You Don’t Matter’

United announced that they are slashing points-earning for flights by up to 40% unless you have one of their credit cards. If you do, you’ll earn slightly more.
And they’re making it both official policy and clear marketing that awards are more incrementally more expensive both for customers who do not have status status and who do not have the credit card.
This is all part of the airline’s goal to raise MileagePlus profits by 50% in four years, something the carrier attempted and failed at before.
Henry Harteveldt offered some words of wisdom on this effort on this week’s Airlines Confidential.
- It’s fair for United to try this
- There’s no mistaking that the credit card drives profit, and the airline views those customers with the card as valuable (and those without it not valuable)
- But the effort has risks, and leaves out a lot of loyal customers.
I’ve actually managed these programs when they were really called loyalty programs and they were about loyalty and we have to remember loyalty is an emotion and it’s a two-way street.
…We can’t call these loyalty programs anymore and we can’t and shouldn’t call them frequent flyer programs anymore. These are travel spend programs and what United is saying to people very clearly is if you don’t carry a Chase co-branded credit card with United, you literally do not matter as much to us. Your money is not as green as the person who has that credit card…
That’s United’s prerogative as the business owner and they certainly have created a lot of incentives for people to carry the credit card now in some ways they copied Delta, Delta and Amex give you a 15% discount on award redemption if you have one of the qualifying Delta American Express co-brand credit cards and..
…[W]hat this does is feed the decline that we are seeing in our research about brand loyalty to airlines. We had seen in our research that we conduct every year with 5,000 or more airline passengers in the US that it had been hovering around 13% to 14% of airline passengers saying they are loyal to at least one airline or airline alliance. in our 2026 most recent survey that has now declined to just under 12%. So congratulations, airlines, you’re so focused on the credit cards that you’re killing people who might otherwise form loyalty to you. And I consider myself a free agent. I know a lot of other people who consider themselves free agents. And I think that there’s a risk some of this might unintentionally backfire on some of the airlines.
[There are people] who would look at this and say if I carry a certain Chase United card, I can almost double the number of miles earned on my eligible spending. And for them if that’s what they value and if it works for them financially terrific and that’s fine and they have the carrot in that they do offer lower award redemption levels again that’s fine that you know it’s how United is choosing to go to market but there are people who can’t or don’t want to get another credit card and there is a risk that some of those consumers may say well United just really doesn’t value my business or me so I’m not going to avoid United but I won’t necessarily seek them out either.
Henry makes the important point that there are customers who won’t or can’t get the card, but whose business the airline still wants. United is a global airline with important customers around the world without access to a United credit card. United has plenty of customers not in a position to get a card. That’s not just poor credit, but also new credit – an expat business executive flying worldwide in business class but without a deep U.S. credit history.
I’d add that in many cases these U.S. customers who don’t yet have deep credit are among the people most likely to get the card in the future.
- They grow and mature and earn more and build credit
- And they’re already flying United, love the brand and the program
United is trading ‘let’s convert everyone we can to the card now, with a stick as well as a carrot’ for cultivating customers who will help their card portfolio grow over time – in fact, chasing those customers away telling them that today they aren’t valuable.
They’re doing this, too, by eliminating all mileage-earning on basic economy fares. If all a member does is earn on a few basic economy trips, they won’t have enough points for a redemption and costs to the program. Those redeemable miles matter only if the member engages further. But these fares are often younger, newer travelers – and you want them joining the program and feeding the top of the funnel for cardmember acquisition.
It’s an open question how big an effect these changes will have on the pool of members who don’t have United cards today but who may in the future. They’re going to add some cardmembers now defensively who don’t want to lose value from MileagePlus, but they’re also going to chase away other customers who will never get the card as a result.
Is this a brilliant move, or one that takes the shift to being ‘just a card program’ too far?
Comments
I’d argue, the airline hardly matters anymore, because the fundamentals are basically all credit card, point program, banks with wings, etc. It’d sure be swell if we could get back to actually flying…
Quite a gamble for a company that doesn’t even seem to get along with its card issuer.
I also thought they wanted to make a NYC push. Unless you live in the west village/downtown, you’re not looking to go to EWR. So you’re trying to win people away from DL, folks who are thrilled with their Amex/DL cards, and putting a barrier up?
Don’t get it, but it’s their company…
I know of no 18–25 traveler who has enough RDMs for award travel that has accrued them through seat-miles. Anyone who’s trying to get RDMs is already using cards to supplement their (usually de minimis) travel. Sure, they’ll be valuable in the future, but the way they become valuable is by getting richer (and flying more) at which point airlines can do targeted acquisition. Delta’s free Silver giveaways were a great example of this. They got younger travelers to understand status, made the value of the CC more tangible, and even if they didn’t get immediate conversion, they got customers who appreciate the brand (and will when they graduate from ULCCs for leisure). A sign-up isn’t sticky, especially for someone flying BE (who will fly anybody). RDMs from seat-miles aren’t sticky, either. CC sign-ups are, and I’d bet the carrot brings those 18–25s into the fold, particularly those based in core markets.
I’m the type of customer I would think United would be trying to convert. Live in Northern NJ, EWR is home airport. Delta diamond for years. Once in while fly United, but they always disappoint. They make no effort to convert me. Now I’m even less inclined to fly them.
The concept of “loyalty” with respect to airlines or hotels is overrated. No one should be “loyal” to any company unless the arrangement works for them. I’d argue the majority of people “loyal” to any airline are those that find the airline’s schedule and destinations best suit them. I have zero loyalty and fly or stay where I want. If I want benefits I just pay for them. Lot easier and less drama.
Frequent flyers on United will get a card. The cost of the Explorer is low enough to be rounding error on their travel budgets.
For most others, carriers are commodities. They’ll just pick amongst the many options.
The problem is Chase Bank. I applied for that credit card. I have excellent credit I carry all the major cards Amex Platinum, Venture X, Chase Sapphire. But was denied the United card because I don’t have a mortgage and I refuse to have a car payment. You have to be in debt to be approved they can keep it!
@ Retired Gambler — Yea, loyalty is dead. Alaska and Hyatt were the last to fall. Maybe there is some off the radar hotel program left? GDA?
True free agent here. I gave up on “loyalty”. Loyalty program execs move the goalposts too often. So what’s the point anymore?
I mainly have the Explorer card for the early boarding (I hate checking bags). It also helps that I live in Chicago where I can get pretty much anywhere non-stop on United. I rarely use miles, and then it’s usually to give them to family members. Miles have been so devalued that they are not an incentive for me.
I was just listening to The Air Show’s talk on this. They were saying some who can’t get the credit card can still get the United debit card for some rewards.
UA won’t make as much off of debit card usage, but it was described as an investment in people who might have the credit card some point in the future.
After many years as a 1K with both the Gateway and Business Explorer card, I decided to go (mostly) free agent. Canceled both cards. It’s been worth it so far. No engagement with UA for the past year and now even more likely that I won’t fly them (unless it’s cheap and convenient).
It’s a business, they should try it & see if it works & makes sense for their business. I definitely have fading loyalty to AA (EXP, > 8 million miles) and generally avoid AA internationally whenever possible. I have 2 Turkish flights coming up because the J fares were thousands less than AA/OneWorld. So much easier than contorting myself around routing & dates trying to use AA SWU’s.
Yet another reason NOT to fly UA. Personally I have enough credit cards and am not really interested in getting more. And despite the fact that my home airport is one of United’s largest hubs (SFO), I haven’t been on a UA flight since March 2023., and February 2022 before that. They certainly aren’t doing anything to make me *want* to fly them…
Credit cards make the profits for the US4 and more and more loyalty programs are going to shift from flying based to the level of co-branded credit cards use.
I live in Colorado. Companion with WN for 15 years. Tried to switch loyalty to UA last fall taking advantage of their loyalty match program. It was too hard. Also tried to get a UA credit card to help juice the process. Denied twice. My credit score is 835. I gave up trying to do business with them. Went back to southwest
The only carrier worthy of loyalty is Delta
@Mark – true, though you have to spend a minimum of $10k each year on United’s debit card for benefits
I recently returned from Japan to my home 21 miles from ATL on UA, HND-EWR-ATL. I used an award redemption for the two of us at 100K each in business & first. DL wanted 495K each. I’ve gotten several United credit cards over the last few years plus a couple of non-United Chase cards. I dropped Delta like a bad habit when I retired and had to pay my own way. Get a damn United card, skip the lousy meal, wear the pajamas and get some sleep in the decent seat. Problem solved.