United Airlines Baggage And Check-in Workers Reject Contract As Members Rebel Against Their Union

The bulk of the roughly 32,000 IAM-represented United workers just rejected a new proposed contract. These are passenger service workers who do check-in, customer service, and jetbridges. And these are fleet service ‘below the wing’ workers who handle checked bags, cargo, and equipment on the ramp.

United Airlines has had a rocky time with labor relations, getting its various work groups under new contracts. Flight attendants just ratified a deal after first rejecting one that their union had negotiated. And the International Association of Machinists reports that after voting completed on tentative agreements covering about 32,000 workers on Friday, just four smaller groups ratified:

Fleet Technical Instructors



Maintenance Instructors



Security Officers



Storekeepers

While the three larger groups rejected the contract: Fleet Service, Passenger Service, and Central Load Planners

Critics of the deal argued that the union simply accepted United’s money offer while giving up or failing to improve the things workers actually care about: healthcare, scope, retirement, scheduling protections, and enforceability of the contract.

The view among rank and file seeemed to be that the union didn’t really negotiate and accepted United’s terms.



Small language changes in the deal move in the airline’s favor, including on mandatory overtime and shift bidding



Healthcare was a top concern but the union pushed the issue to the next contract. Annual health cost increases offset the wage increase, so quality of living doesn’t improve.



Lower-seniority workers defined contribution retirement, and can reduce contributions if union pension costs rise.



But the biggest concern seems to be over scope. United gets to avoid using IAM workers at airports with fewer than 35 flights per day, while American has to stay in-house at 20 and Southwest at under 10.



United has a separate set of ‘United Ground Express’ workers who are cheaper, and they’re represented by the same union. IAM members see the union protecting work and jobs for those members at their expense.



Meanwhile, the contract provides industry-leaving wages but only for half a year. They lock in a deal through 2031 with 3% annual increases, which they see as falling behind.



While flight attendants got big ratification bonuses, making up for lost pay since their last contract became amendable over 5 years earlier, they get just $125 per year of service while starting pay remains as low as $20 per hour. Their contract has only been amendable for 14 months, rather than over five years, but they aren’t getting retro pay.

As one member put it to me,

United is now among the most profitable airlines, yet it offered to keep the worst profit sharing plan out of all the majors. The employees feel that the profits came from their hard work and wanted a profit sharing plan comparable to AA or DL. They also wanted displacement protections against any technology or AI. And wanted to scale back the health care annual cost increase cap from 9.25% downward. The union already said that the rejection wouldnt add value to a second tentative and sounds like a management mouthpiece, so it’s very hard to see where management ends and union begins.

This seems to be as much a beef and rejection of the union as the airline, with members feeling that IAM isn’t representing their interests.

IAM argued that a no vote wouldn’t actually produce more money and could just mean delay. Now that the contract was rejected by several work groups, they say they’ll survey members over their priorities and seek new negotiations.

So while United has its pilots and flight attendants under contract, they continue to have outstanding risks not just with fleet and passenger service but also with the Teamsters representing their 10,000 mechanics and those negotiations continue to frustrate. We can expect higher labor costs at United going forward, but in the meantime there remains operational risk until these get locked down.