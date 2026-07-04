16 Guerrilla Travel Tactics To Save Miles And Money On Flights, Hotels, Rental Cars, And Uber

EVA Air practices this – you might not have award space Seattle – Taipei using their own miles, but connections beyond Taipei make the long haul segment available We see journey control with American Airlines pricing. We see it with Japan Airlines, too.

You’re not supposed to do throwaway ticketing. Do it enough and you might have the airline angry with you. Although I really haven’t seen this on award tickets the way we sometimes do with heavy repeated use of throwaway ticketing on paid travel.

And as long as you’re avoiding one of the few cases of international-to-international bag transfer at your U.S. destination you can even check a bag (and walk out of customs, just don’t drop the checked bag back off).

This is supposed to be against the rules, specifically for oneworld airlines, but Alaska Airlines recently started allowing you to enter a different frequent flyer number for the passenger than the one whose miles are being redeemed. I used to just leave the frequent flyer number field blank, and add it later. That’s important for seat benefits, checked bag benefits, lounge and even upgrades.

Secret Flying which I believe in the past has just largely copied many of the deals posted .elsewhere (but I cannot speak to current practice because I haven’t read them regularly in three years) often publishes such fares. For instance, here is a recent one – Europe → Latin America via Madrid on Iberia, returning to a different European city and pricing under $200. Here’s another ‘self dump’.

The traditional ‘fuel dump’ is the third strike, a flight booked far in the future on an unrelated airline and in a different region of the world. Maybe the ticket had to be issued in Spain or New Zealand (Expedia’s country sites were always useful for specifying the country a ticket was sold in). That add-on might be a domestic flight in Saudi Arabia.

There were also first strikes, often involving Latin America, which were a bit more dangerous. Those were first flight segments on an itinerary, and it was important to be using airlines that didn’t talk to each other – if you no showed that first, unrelated segment you didn’t want you needed the airline not to cancel the rest of your itinerary you actually wanted to fly.