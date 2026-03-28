Southwest Airlines Captain Says “Mean Tweets” Got Him Fired — Just 644 Days Before Retirement [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Senior Southwest Airlines captain fired over ‘mean tweets’ apparently criticizing progressive cultural pressures he refers to here as the “FHTMMM cabal,” for “Flaming Heterosexual Toxic Masculine Male” which targets straight men. He was less than two years from mandatory retirement.
My flying career is officially over. It came about 644 days earlier than expected. Apparently some of my mean tweets got the attention of the FHTMMM cabal, and my company’s HR department has more power than the Chief Pilots. Anyway, God has blessed me more than I could ever… pic.twitter.com/efGrb7Urgc
— Tim Carr (@CowboyShepherd2) March 27, 2026
- Want.
I just found a retired DC-9 Jet selling for less than a used Honda.
The current high bid is $5,000
Yes, it's scrap. But the opportunities kept me up last night.
If you own land near Fort Worth, TX, this could be the greatest aircraft-themed Airbnb ever.
Cockpit bar
Wing deck… pic.twitter.com/WQLzvRQapT
— Shannon Jean (@ShannonJean) March 26, 2026
- This never gets old.
Finally caught one in the wild
by
u/travelingposer in
americanairlines
- Porter Airlines adds a CAD$40 points redemption surcharge.
- United Enters the Dulles Chat: United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has a plan for Washington Dulles International Airport. when Kirby jokes “Only in aviation does ‘temporary’ mean 45 years” referring to the C/D temporary midfield concourse he neglects to mention that it is United that has been unwilling to invest in Dulles to do anything about it (indeed, they’ve threatened to leave Dulles as a hub which is why funds from National airport have been transferred over to lower United’s costs there).
- “Enjoyed.”
MIA turned into a pre-party zone 🎧✈️ Passengers enjoyed a mini Ultra Music Festival right at the terminal with DJ @Amalnemer. They had boarding passes in one hand and dance moves in the other 💃🔥 #OnlyAtMIA pic.twitter.com/WjPSP581ne
— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) March 26, 2026
- This is simply not true. This is not how airfare pricing works. She’s running for Senate in Michigan and it seems like she’s about as well-informed as… the average Senator. Perfect!
The cost of your flight went up because you searched for it twice. Your rideshare costs more because your phone battery is dying.
This is surveillance pricing – corporations using your own data and behaviors against you.
In the US Senate, I’ve got a plan to ban it. pic.twitter.com/xCRDZmmpIX
— Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) March 27, 2026
- Okay, but (1) the Senate actually did its job, passing funding for TSA on a voice vote [House leadership says they won’t put it to a vote] and (2) Cruz is headed back to Texas not to Cancun. So this one checks out.
🚨 Senators Ted Cruz and John Thune leave D.C. amid the government shutdown.
Exclusive details: https://t.co/CUnFtLge3r pic.twitter.com/q9B9IDLAsw
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2026
Comments
Live by your social media and die by your social media postings. Self inflicted and an idiot.
Oh come on. I know a guy that made mean tweets and got elected president twice. In fact, he can’t stop winning.
Poor fella,,,, looks like he ended up in ‘roach’ (albeit maybe a Premium Plus seat) …
Congressmen & women work soooo hard for us grunts !
Hope he enjoys his 2 week break while the poor TSA slaves are wondering where/when their next meal will come from …..
The guy sitting in the seat (TMZ photo) has a narrow armrest. He should consult with Bernie on how to get a seat with wide armrests.
Southwest Airlines’ social media policy requires employees to use social media responsibly, prohibiting content that is disrespectful, discriminatory, harassing, or damages the company’s reputation. For further details, see the SWA Code of Conduct, page 8, available via Google.
I bet if we saw the entirety of the FHTMMM cabal accuser’s mean tweets most of us would say, “Oh, now I see why he was fired!”
Does this plan involve bringing back the Civil Aeronautics Board and pre-1978 Airline Regulation? Because most plans involve bringing back the Civil Aeronautics Board and pre-1978 Airline Regulation.
@Denver Refugee — Can we please at least bring back Rule 240? (Like, when the airline fails to operate, still get us to our destination, as soon as possible, even if on a different carrier at no extra cost to passengers.) You know I’d prefer an EU261 equivalent (compensation), but let’s start somewhere.