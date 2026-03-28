Southwest Airlines Captain Says “Mean Tweets” Got Him Fired — Just 644 Days Before Retirement [Roundup]

I just found a retired DC-9 Jet selling for less than a used Honda.

The current high bid is $5,000

Yes, it's scrap. But the opportunities kept me up last night.

If you own land near Fort Worth, TX, this could be the greatest aircraft-themed Airbnb ever.

Cockpit bar

Wing deck… pic.twitter.com/WQLzvRQapT

— Shannon Jean (@ShannonJean) March 26, 2026