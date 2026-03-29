Man Hands Out Vodka Shots In 4-Hour TSA Line At Houston Airport

We’ve been seeing airport security lines stretch over 3 hours long for three weeks now. At some airports more than half of TSA screeners have called out sick amidst the partial government shutdown, where they’re required to work for deferred pay until funding passes. The administration says screeners will get paid on Monday due to the crisis, even though no Department of Homeland Security appropriation has made it through Congress.

In all of the chaos, on man tried to make things a little bit better for passengers at Houston Intercontinental airport on Thursday. With 4-hour TSA lines there, and only A and E terminal security checkpoints open unless you had top tier United MileagePlus status, a man in a bright shirt, sunglasses, and a backpack stood in the line stretching outside holding a large frosted vodka bottle, pouring it into small clear shot cups for everyone waiting in line.

This hero was simultaneously boosting morale and getting rid of a bottle he wasn’t going to be able to carry through the checkpoint if he eventually made it to the front, since TSA allows only alcohol up to 3.4 oz in a carry-on.

This man at George Bush Intercontinental with his Costco vodka doing God’s work in the security line. Not all heroes wear capes pic.twitter.com/PKJk0FxAXL — Trust Fund Terry (@trustfundterry) March 28, 2026

A certain cameraderie developed among passengers in line, strangers unexpectedly thrown together for several hours at a time, and micro-societies emerged inside this partially-failed state. It was almost a proto-miniature Burning Man: part gift economy, part gray market, and part morale-management.

There were paid line-sitters performing a service for those who were willing to come out of pocket to avoid the wait. That’s the emergent market economy, while vodka guy is the gift economy.

At BWI airport and elsewhere water and snacks were handed out. In Atlanta, a violinist performed. Airports and passengers donated gift cards and food to TSA screeners, despite laws calling the practice into question. Burning Man developed far more voluntarism over time. Perhaps if the shutdown continues, TSA lines will too. Of course passengers have been largely trapped, rather than being liberated.

It’s been fascinating to watch these micro-communities, and see norms generally hold. People haven’t even really been skipping the lines in all of the chaos that much, which is surprising to see.