United Airlines Opens Hidden Houston TSA Checkpoint For Top Customers — Everyone Else Waits 4 Hours

Houston Intercontinental Airport probably has the worst TSA lines in the country – beyond even Atlanta and New Orleans – as screeners call out in record numbers during the partial government shutdown.

They’re being asked to work for deferred pay, but many prefer to seek immediate income with temporary jobs to pay rent and groceries. We’ve seen over 50% of screeners fail to come to work while rates have hovered around 10% nationally, versus 2% on a normal day.

United Airlines hubs at Houston IAH, and their top customers have a workaround for 3-4 hour lines. While the airport reports there’s no TSA screening in terminal C, there actually is.

This is what it looks like IAH in Houston with TSA lines consistently around 4 hours long. The lines stretch down multiple levels to the basement where the airports subway system is, then loops around outside and back in the terminal. “This is unconscionable, Congress should be… pic.twitter.com/qPK1O7idN9 — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) March 24, 2026

A checkpoint often used for for families with small children and passengers with mobility needs has been opened for 1K and Global Services customers and local passengers are losing their minds.

Reports are that rules on access to the line have been applied inconsistently. Some passengers say it’s been for 1K and Global Services only, while others note that some other passengers have gotten in (such as international business class). United has expressly invited those elite passengers, though:

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Houston Airports expressly said TSA was operating only in Terminals A and E, and PreCheck and CLEAR were closed. They said United passengers should check bags at C and then go to E for screening because of staffing shortages. Top elites were privately told ‘C is wide open for you.’

Interestingly, while reaction to broader media has been hostile, on Reddit comments are more pro-United. While the forum is often an epicenter of rage, r/unitedairlines draws customers with status.

premium customers buy time-saving perks all the time



many 1Ks are road warriors so the ‘rich people’ framing is off (actual rich people might fly private, while these are middle managers)



it makes sense for United to mitigate its losses with its best customers given how badly this situation hurts them

Special security treatment isn’t novel. Airlines sell premium access and include it with status. There are special security lines for business class international passengers and for top status customers all the time, with it’s a Global Services lobby, Delta One fast track or ConciergeKey escort to the front of the line.

In fact, United offered this in terminal C before the government shutdown, it isn’t advertised to the general public, and in some sense they just did not stop.

Nonetheless it’s a bad look, especially for a government-mandated process and where that checkpoint is ‘usually’ for disabled and family access, though government processes often come with priority… for politicians, and for those who pay more. The State Department charges extra to process a passport faster. The line is also being misreported as available for “most elite passengers.” What do you think?

Some passengers have been able to skip lines with CLEAR Concierge (CLEAR members paying $99 to be escorted) it appears that option has been closed, with passengers reporting reservations have been cancelled. When PreCheck is open, TSA Touchless is a great option because if you’ve signed up through your participating airline you dump out at the front of the PreCheck line and it’s new enough not many are registered yet.

The best solution in Houston seems like just cancelling plans to fly out of that airport, buying a Southwest ticket, and heading over to Houston Hobby where lines haven’t been bad at all.

You might criticize United, TSA or the airport here, but I don’t think it’s reasonable to criticize passengers using these lines. If United tells you “use Terminal C” there’s no obligation to stage a one-person protest by standing in the four-hour line. On the other hand, what do you think about a passenger who isn’t eligible under United’s criteria bluffing their way in?