Bilt Unveils A 125% Transfer Bonus For Rent Day — But It Is To Wyndham

Bilt’s April 1 Rent Day is coming, and the headline offer is up to a 125% bonus transferring points to their newest partner, Wyndham Rewards. Points normally transfer 1:1 and your bonus is based on status in the Bilt Rewards program.

Blue: 25% bonus



25% bonus Silver: 50% bonus



50% bonus Gold: 75% bonus



75% bonus Platinum: 100% bonus

You can also spend $125 in Bilt Cash to add another 25% bonus on top (‘temporarily upgrade [your] status’ for this promotion). So a base member can get a 50% bonus, a Silver can get 75%, Gold can get 100%, and Platinum can actually get a 125% bonus.

A 100%+ transfer bonus to Wyndham isn’t horrible, but I do not plan to take advantage of this. Similarly, I advise against their Rent Day Amazon.com redemption bonus for purchases on April 1. You still won’t do better than a penny a point in value at the top end.

Blue: 20% bonus



20% bonus Silver: 30% bonus



30% bonus Gold: 40% bonus



40% bonus Platinum: 50% bonus

If you’re looking to burn your points and be done, ok I guess, but this isn’t a strong value. Some people redeem their points for low value items, and that helps bring down Bilt’s average redemption expense. Don’t be one of the folks subsidizing the rest of us that prefer to transfer to Japan Airlines with a 125% bonus!

There’s 5x on Metropolis garage parking, instead of 1x, for March 26 – April 1 and new members who create a Metropolis account and park for the first time earn an additional 500 bonus points.

As usual, there are Neighborhood Comedy Experiences; Neighborhood Dining Experiences; Neighborhood Fitness Experiences; the ‘Rent Free’ Family Feud-style game show to win free rent and double points with Bilt co-brand cards (on non-housing spend) up to 1,000 bonus points.

Finally, they’ve got a Rent Day Food Truck at their new headquarters in the Meatpacking District in lieu of items from their ground floor cafe. This will feature Patty Palace & Miri by Chef Kwame Onwuachi: a complimentary Jamaican patty and naturally flavored sparkling water free to Bilt members.