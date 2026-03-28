Passengers Say Delta Regional Flight Was Held For CEO’s Daughter — And She Was Given Someone Else’s First Class Seat

by Gary Leff

On Thursday night, Delta flight 4279 from Salt Lake City to St. George, Utah operated by SkyWest, was held on the ground after boarding while waiting for late-arriving connecting passengers.

Passengers report that the captain reported the cause of the delay being a request from their “boss.”

One passenger reports being asked to give up their first class seat for the late-arriving traveler. Passenger Jay Leishman, who had been upgraded, was downgraded for the woman. He said the crew appeared embarrassed and repeatedly apologized.

The flight departed 53 minutes late. Airline staff reportedly told customers on board that the late traveler was the daughter of a SkyWest executive. A passenger who sat in front of her says she’s the daughter of SkyWest CEO Russell Childs.

SkyWest refused to confirm passenger identities and said the flight was held for “more than one passenger” although others on board dispute this.

According to SkyWest,

While we regularly hold flights for late connecting customers if operations allow; the time spent onboard in Salt Lake City awaiting departure of flight 4279 to St. George on Thursday night was lengthier than it should have been. We apologize to our customers for their experience.

This reminds me of when Delta CFO, Warren Jenson was accused of getting preferential treatment for his non-rev children over paying passengers. On March 4, 1999, a flight from Atlanta was delayed 24 minutes so three of Jenson’s kids could make the flight – reportedly trumping paid passengers for first class seats. Jenson apologized and agreed to give up his flying privileges for six months. He had served as CFO of NBC and left Delta shortly thereafter for Amazon, spending time also at Electronic Arts, Nielsen and LiveRamp as well.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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