Airlines Are Forcing Passengers To Check Bags — Then They Board To Empty Overhead Bins

Airlines keep doing it because they don’t want you boarding and finding the space is gone, then having to bring the bag back to the front of the plane and get it tagged. That can take a few minutes right as they’re about to depart, risking a delay of a couple of minutes. So they proactively take your bags, even before it’s necessary.

They all do it. It was never an issue with Southwest, though, until they started charging for bags – because passengers weren’t trying to bring all their belongings onboard to avoid bag fees. That’s now changed.

Hey @SouthwestAir your gate agent at Dallas Love Field made everyone in group 7 check in their bags claiming the bins were all full … does this look full to you? This was for flight 494, gate 8 @ DAL. pic.twitter.com/XwtfzncZE4 — Sons of Johnnie LeMaster (@SonsofJohnnieLe) May 21, 2026