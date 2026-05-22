Airlines Are Forcing Passengers To Check Bags — Then They Board To Empty Overhead Bins

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Cut this out. It’s one of the most frustrating experiences as a passenger to have your carry-on bags confiscated at the gate, only to find there was still plenty of space available.
Airlines keep doing it because they don’t want you boarding and finding the space is gone, then having to bring the bag back to the front of the plane and get it tagged. That can take a few minutes right as they’re about to depart, risking a delay of a couple of minutes. So they proactively take your bags, even before it’s necessary.
They all do it. It was never an issue with Southwest, though, until they started charging for bags – because passengers weren’t trying to bring all their belongings onboard to avoid bag fees. That’s now changed.
Hey @SouthwestAir your gate agent at Dallas Love Field made everyone in group 7 check in their bags claiming the bins were all full … does this look full to you? This was for flight 494, gate 8 @ DAL. pic.twitter.com/XwtfzncZE4
— Sons of Johnnie LeMaster (@SonsofJohnnieLe) May 21, 2026
@AmericanAir Flight 686 Phx-SF. Your staff at gate 21 (who refused to give his name and covered his badge) after 3 delays demanded all of Group 9 to check their bags because the plane was full…..say what? So many more like this. pic.twitter.com/yXf02S2zAU
— AndImJennifer (@JenJKC23) May 22, 2026
- Pork sausage is going to be problematic on a Pakistani deportation flight, but the food overall looks better than what United, Delta and American serve in long haul economy so my head is cocked a bit sideways at:
A monitor appointed by Ireland’s Department of Justice said gardaí complained that the food served on board was ‘of a lower standard than expected’ and that including pork sausages in a ‘full Irish breakfast’ was ‘inappropriate’.
- The aviation cuteness you did not know you needed today:
Mireu què ens hem trobat avui a l’aeroport.. la @controladores encara riu quan li he explicat! pic.twitter.com/kuy2Pc6b5b
— a320cat (@a320cat) May 19, 2026
- This is a rorschach test: some of you will see this as an abomination, and others will desperately want this more than anything else in their life.
The Surf Lodge is collaborating with Popeyes on its iconic $150 Chicken Tender Towers for the summer starting this Memorial Day weekend pic.twitter.com/Morlhebk6H
— Exec Sum (@exec_sum) May 21, 2026
- Washington Dulles Airport becomes focus of US efforts to prevent spread of Ebola
These people may have already been exposed to Ebola and now the government is forcing them to be exposed to Dulles? That’s sick. https://t.co/S0omYtoeoC
— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) May 21, 2026
- There’s a lot of reporting that TSA now says you can bring medical marijuana through security checkpoints but there hasn’t actually been a change in policy. Substances that are against federal law still generally get reported to law enforcement if found. What local law enforcement does with that depends on local laws and law enforcement priority, generally. But let’s just say the agency doesn’t take pot super seriously:
Comments
airline should remove overhead bins
How is a fried chicken tower worth $150?
I’ve flown back with THC gummies from California and Nevada numerous times. Never worried about it. Figured worst case I’d have them confiscated and told not to do it again. Haven’t ever had an issue.
Turn times are incredibly short, at least in the US. If a flight leaves 15 minutes late because you have people trying swim upstream with bags that can’t fit unless that time can be made up on taxi and/or in air that 15 minutes jumpstarts problems for the remainder of the day.
Airlines will sell sub one hour connections and people will purchase them. That becomes problematic at a huge hub where it will take you 15 minutes to get off the plane if you’re in the back and another 15 minutes to make it to a connecting gate.
So pick your poison. I get tired of hearing this argument.
Regarding the chicken: looks delicious but absurd (‘deliciously absurd’ one might say, @1990). Not good when it cools or when you have to reheat so not sure how they’re navigating that during preparation.
(Also: Canes > Popeyes, just saying.)
@Retired Gambler — a true (and savvy) gambler!
@Don G – That very likely may happen (or to be more specific, a general ban on most carry-ons). Too many issues as it is with people fighting for bin space and additional opportunities for that sweet, sweet checked-bag revenue.
note that people are dragging there bags to the gate because it free check at the gate and usually if you check at the ticket counter its $50-75.00.. so free is better. just saying,
There’s a pretty easy fix for this. If the thing you’re bringing on the plane has wheels, it isn’t a carry on and it must be checked.
So much of the slowness with carry ons is people trying to hoist their 90 pound roller bags in and out of the overhead bins.
It’s Veblen Chicken.
@L737 — ‘I apologize… for nothing!’