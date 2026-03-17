American Is Confirming Business Class Upgrades On Almost Every Flight — Must Book By Wednesday Night

American Airlines is offering a huge opportunity to use ‘systemwide upgrades’ to confirm business class on long haul flights. All you need to do is purchase Premium Economy and use the systemwide to request an upgrade to business class. But act quickly – you must purchase your ticket and request the upgrade by 11:59 p.m. Central time on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

This is available for travel to and from Europe, South America, Asia and Australia. Flights to and from Delhi, Doha, Seoul, Shanghai and Tel Aviv are excluded.

Valid for travel departing in August 2026 only. And award tickets aren’t eligible, these need to be paid fares.

Business class has to be for sale on the flight in order to confirm the upgrade. There are no other inventory restrictions (like requiring discounted business seats to be available).



Boeing 787-9P Business Class



Boeing 787-9P Business Class

It will take “a few hours” (2-3 hours) after your request is submitted for the upgrade to be confirmed, and the ticket may take several days to reissue. It’s still worth checking to see whether systemwide upgrades are available to confirm an upgrade in the usual restricted inventory (which only then requires you to purchase a coach ticket) before doing this. However that’s tough to find and this won’t be – seats only need to be available for sale to score the upgrade.

Here are a couple of one-way price comparisons between coach, premium economy and business:

Systemwide upgrades are a Loyalty Choice benefit members can select upon reaching each rewards threshold starting at 175,000 Loyalty Points, all the way up to 5 million Loyalty Points. In my experience they’re often difficult to use, but not with this promotion when you pay the premium for premium economy rather than coach.



Boeing 777 ‘Concept D’ Business Class



Boeing 777 ‘Concept D’ Business Class

This is a huge opportunity, one you need to jump on quickly, and indicative that late summer long haul premium is not currently expected to sell well (sell out). American wouldn’t want to displace paid business class fares with premium economy ones if it was. Nonetheless, by requiring more than four months’ advance purchase and offering this for just a day, they’re genuinely generating incremental purchases rather than tickets likely to trade off with purchases that would be made anyway. And they’re getting more for those tickets than they might otherwise, with the premium economy requirement.



Airbus A321XLR Business Class

As a result, I love this all around – both for the customer and for the airline. The only thing I’d say is that they ought to be branding this as as drop that’s part of their 100th Anniversary celebration. We haven’t seen exciting promotions for that, and it’s a huge narrative opportunity.