Avis Demands $1,278 For A Rental Car Dent — But Its Own Photos Show No Dent [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Avis demands $1,278.20 from customer for denting a rental car but their evidence doesn’t appear to show any damage. And it’s not possible to dispute the charge, because their ‘website is down for maintenance’. But they plan to charge the card on file for it anyway.
I just got a letter (dated 13 May, postmarked 15 May, received 22 May) declaring damage and demanding almost $1300 for a dent. The record included 3 photos (VIN sticker, dashboard/ODO, and steering wheel), none indicating any damage (and horribly low res as well). I tried calling them twice, got bounced around and “our systems are down”, opened two tickets via email and the online portal (once it came back up). No damage happened to the car, none was noted at return.
- Minnesota says that the Minneapolis airport can hold public meetings airside past security without violating its open meetings laws, meaning you have to pay for a REAL ID or alternative verification and clear a checkpoint to attend.
- Space aliens?
🚨 Here is a thread of all of the UAP / UFO videos released today by the Department of War. pic.twitter.com/4lGe9HLO15
— John Greenewald, Jr. (@theblackvault) May 22, 2026
- AeroLopa has come up with the seat map for the Qantas A350-1000ULR Project Sunrise plane
- Flight attendants at Canada’s Air Transit cannot get high on their own time or while working, arbitrator says
Air Transat had implemented the policy following the legalization of cannabis in Canada in 2018, and it was challenged by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local.
The airline had implemented this policy citing safety concerns. The union had argued that it was a violation of the employees’ right to privacy.
- American Airlines and Charlotte haven’t been able to come to terms on a new use and lease agreement for the airport, so the current one is being extended another year.
@CLTAirport and airlines, including @AmericanAir, have agreed to extend negotiations on a new long-term operating agreement for up to a year beyond the current June 2026 expiration. Current terms remain in place, with no expected impact to travelers, airport says. pic.twitter.com/AwQk8W48bo
— The Charlotte Ledger (@CltLedger) May 22, 2026
- “30 minute line for cafeteria food” there is nothing premium about queueing. It’s also not going to be premium once you reach the front of the line, given the hordes of people inside the lounge.
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Comments
Just take Uber or lyft or rent where there are no scanners. You could take an uber/lyft to/from a local pickup and dropoff location. Problem solved.
My last rental was from Enterprise and they did not have a scanner. Rent from off airport locations if possible. They may be cheaper even with a cab ride there and back. Uber did not have rides where I went, so they are not good everywhere.