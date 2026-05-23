American Airlines Served A Passenger Pretzels That Expired In 2020

An American Airlines passenger flags that the pretzels they received as a snack in coach were expired. And they weren’t just a little bit over the expiration date, they expired in 2020, nearly six years ago.

American Airlines is trying to be more premium, but their coach snacks still lag United. The generic pretzels lag what both United and Southwest offer. And that’s when they’re fresh!

Did I just get served 6 year expired pretzels? @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/b3eLSKM3Oh — Travel Summary (@TravelSummary) May 21, 2026

It’s important to be careful checking dates because Air Canada went viral with a six-month expired meal but it turned out to be an American who read the date wrong (we put month first then day then year, while much of the world uses day-month-year).

So to be clear, American Airlines has acknowledged in the past that that “/20” does mean the pretzels had a 2020 expiration date. I wrote about a similar incident of pandemic-era pretzels being served by American onboard in 2022. So this really is an expired package – only this time far more expired than the last time I wrote about it.

Was so excited to indulge in my free pretzel snack aboard @AmericanAir but was aghast by how stale they tasted. Flipped over the package and the expiration date reads 2020. Can’t help but to wonder if the aviation kerosene was also expired 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NhKSlunULF — David Shida (@DoctorShida) December 7, 2022

Now, for plain packaged pretzels, being past the date usually just means worse quality, not… dangerous. However, six years is far outside any normal quality window.

Most date labels on packaged foods are quality (‘best by’) dates, not safety dates. One major exception is infant formula. That’s about flavor and quality, though always look for changed color, consistency, texture, or odor as a sign of spoilage. Packaged shelf-stable foods like cereal, pasta, cookies – and pretzels! – are generally safe past their best by date. They just become stale and taste off.

Pretzels lose crispness, absorb or lose moisture, and become tough or cardboard-like.



Fat in the product can oxidize, giving stale, soapy, or bitter flavor.



But if moisture gets into the packaging that’s when contamination become more possible.

Normally pretzels are going to last 4-9 months in unopened packaging for freshness, and not more than a few weeks once they’ve been opened. I wouldn’t panic if someone took a bite of six-year-old intact-bag pretzels. But I also wouldn’t eat them.

I wrote about American serving 16-month old meals several years ago, and learned at the time that United had a six-month standard for frozen foods, Delta twelve months and American 18 months though they were ‘working with catering vendors’ to provide meals that were made within 40-60 days.

Honestly though, that’s pretty good, because easyJet may once have sold a cheese sandwich on board that had expired 10 years earlier? I still want to believe it was simply mis-labeled.