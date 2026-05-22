Viral Video Shows United Airlines Charging Senior Citizen $400 Extra For Ticket — What’s Really Happening

An online video is creating controversy for United Airlines because it shows a customer booking a ticket, and when they enter the passenger’s date of birth – a senior citizen – the price shoots up. The itinerary becomes $400 more expensive, going up from $752 to $1156. And United’s website even says it’s because the passenger identified as a senior:

Based on traveler information provided, the price of your ticket has changed

This is being framed as “dynamic pricing” and a “tax for being old” although that is not what happened here at all.

United Airlines is using dynamic pricing This plane ticket says it’s $752. Once you out in the travelers information it says “Based on traveler information provided, the price of your ticket has changed” The price went from $752.20 -> $1,156.20 United see the trackers age was… pic.twitter.com/7EBV4deC6q — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 22, 2026

A Senior Citizen Really Is Seeing A Higher Ticket Price

In the initial shopping cart, United is pricing a ticket for one adult 18+ at $676.28 fare + $75.92 taxes and fees for a total of $752.20.

Then the date of birth is entered as Feb. 21, 1949, which makes the traveler over 65. After continuing, United says the price changed based on traveler information, and it shows 1 senior (65+) at $1,052.09 fare plus $104.11 taxes and fees for a total of $1,156.20. When the date of birth is changed back to Nov. 7, 1996 (age 29) the fare increased.

What Really Happened

My initial guess was that United had a senior discount fare in the market, it was not the lowest fare available, and United.com was glitching and reverting to the senior fare, rather than the lowest fare.

However I reached out to United, and they walked through what actually occurred here. But first they unequivocally made clear, “United does not charge higher prices for seniors.”

The video shows an unusual situation, where Google Flights presented the customer an itinerary labeled as “first” but actually contains mixed economy class and first class seats on connecting flights. This mixed itinerary is cheaper than an all-first class itinerary. The Customer was then directed to United.com to purchase their ticket. Changing the age of the customer to under 18 or over 64 causes United.com to re-check prices and returned an updated itinerary with seats in first class on both flights, which is what most customers seeking a first-class travel experience prefer. In the video, the prices are different because the cabins are different.

And United offers that they intend to work with third party sites displaying their fares so that what’s happening is clearer (in this case, a mixed coach-first class itinerary they say was labeled as first class).

United is committed to making sure customers understand what they are buying, whether it’s through United.com or third parties. We will continue to work with third-party sellers to make sure our products are labeled transparently.

Of course if you can’t get the website to sell you what you want, you can call reservations or book through an experienced agent.

This Issue Has Come Up For Years, Actually

Senior age has triggered repricing at united.com for years. That is different from United using age surveillance as a pricing model to charge seniors more.

I’ve found this exact glitch reported in the past by passengers booking at United.com. Another customer who had this experience simply called reservations to get the lower, correct price.

i was able to book on the phone, they waived the fee, they thought it was probably an online glitch that automatically channeled them toward a senior-citizen discount…. all’s well that ends well.

This demonstrates that (1) it is not a new issue, it’s been reported for at least two years, and (2) United is willing to sell the ticket to a senior at the price they were initially seeing – they are not actually enforcing higher senior fares.

Age-Based Pricing Is Actually Legal

United offers a 5% young adult discount for MileagePlus members ages 18–23 on United Economy and Basic Economy fares. And generally speaking, airlines charging customers different prices based on their age is actually legal.

Federal nondiscrimination law doesn’t include age as a protected basis. The Department of Transportatoin lists race, color, national origin, religion, sex, and ancestry.

The federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act protects employees and job applicants age 40 and above but isn’t a general consumer statute. The Age Discrimination Act of 1975 applies to activities receiving federal funding.

The federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act protects employees and job applicants age 40 and above but isn’t a general consumer statute. The Age Discrimination Act of 1975 applies to activities receiving federal funding. State laws, like the Unruh Civil Rights Act in California, are preempted by the Airline Deregulation Act which does not allow states to interfere with airline pricing.

And even some age-specific pricing is permitted in California, like senior/child movie discounts and reduced cost youth memberships for gyms. (Tinder did face some trouble charging users over 30 a higher price.)

In fact, a 2020 lawsuit against United’s youth discounts was dismissed.

No industry does more price discrimination than airlines, where for nearly 50 years they’ve worked to charge a different price to each passenger on the plane that is the most that passenger is likely willing to pay for their seat.



They’ve done that through Saturday stays and 14-day advance purchase requirements to separate out price-sensitive leisure travelers from business travelers willing to pay more.

They sell the last seats available on a flight for more if they think people will pay it.

And now they use ‘basic economy’ fares to sell a different experience on the same flight, so that passengers who care about the difference can’t get the cheaper fares that they still want to offer to fill marginal seats.

Nonetheless, this is not an example of age-based pricing.

AI And Personalized Pricing Is Generating Real Controversy

Delta has been turning over revenue management to AI and they’ve said that eventually they plan to get to “offer management” where they AI creates a price just for you: “price that’s available on that flight, on that time to you, the individual.”

And when a JetBlue customer took to social media to express frustration about the price of a ticket they were shown going up, the airline’s team tried to be helpful but gave an uninformed answer that looked like an admission of surveillance pricing. It wasn’t – the junior staffer was just wrong.

Try clearing your cache and cookies or booking with an incognito window. We’re sorry for your loss.

Members of Congress have made political hay over it. And now the airline is being sued.

And now there’s a lawsuit under 18 U.S.C. § 2511, the federal wiretap provision of the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, alleging that JetBlue uses tracking technology on jetblue.com and allows third parties to collect, retain, and use traveler data without adequate consent, and that JetBlue’s privacy disclosures do not adequately tell consumers that behavioral data may be used for dynamic pricing.

Even that suit doesn’t claim dynamic pricing is illegal. What it claims is that secretly collecting online consumer data without adequate consent, and allegedly using or sharing that data for price-setting, violates privacy and consumer protection laws.

There’s a fear people have that someone might have to travel to a funeral, or pay any price to visit a dying loved one, and an airline will know that and charge extortionate amounts.

However, they can’t do it! Even if they did know a given customer’s actual willingness to pay, they still face competition. A customer might be willing to pay $1,000 instead of $200. If United prices their connecting itinerary at $1,000, Delta will price it at $800. And American will price it at $600. And Southwest will go $400. And United, still willing to sell a ticket for $200, will sell it for $200 rather than losing the revenue to Southwest.

That’s what makes competition so important, and why governments should stop blocking competition and subsidizing incumbent airlines.