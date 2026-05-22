Hilton’s Summer Bonus Points Promo Can Be Worth Just $2 A Night — Or Less

Hilton is out with their summer bonus points promotion. They call it More Nights, More Points.

Book at Hilton.com or through the Hilton Honors app



Earn 2,000 Bonus Points on stays up to 3 nights



Earn 4,000 Bonus Points on stays of 4 nights or more



For stays completed June 1 – August 15, 2026



Registration required

To be sure, Hilton Honors points don’t go as far as they used to. And their program has been the weakest of the major chains, however they did introduce a new top tier (earned after 40 stays or 80 nights PLUS $18,000 minimum spend) that finally includes guaranteed late check-out.



Conrad Koh Samui



Conrad New York Downtown

But the program has long relied on its promotions to get member earning up to the same level as competitor programs like Marriott and IHG. Those promotions have been disappointing for the past year.

2,000 points are worth about $8. Or, put another way, that’s equivalent to double points on a $200 night stay. That’s okay on a one-night stay (not great). On a 3 night stay that’s just silly. It shouldn’t move the needle for anyone. And four nights or more earning just 4,000 points is weak. That’s worth about $16, or $4 per night on a 4-night stay… or $2 per night on an 8-night stay.

The base standard for Hilton used to be double points, and on certain stays even triple points. At $200 per night that would mean 2,000 bonus points per night. On many stays this offer cuts that in half or even two-thirds.



Resorts World Las Vegas



Conrad Bora Bora

Hilton is new giving you fewer bonus points than they used to, and each bonus point buys less. It’s certainly better to register than not register, even if you don’t know whether you’ll have a Hilton stay during the promotion period – because if you wind up with one you did not expect, you’ll never remember to go back and register later. But it’s still pretty disappointing.