British Airways Raises Cash Fees On Award Tickets Up To 33% — Yes, Their Surcharges Can Get Even Worse

British Airways sent an email out saying that “the price of Reward Flights will increase” but don’t worry, they’re only increasing “the cash element of your booking.” Nobody in the entire history of frequent flyer programs has ever said that British Airways charges too little cash in addition to points when redeeming for an award.

This email did not give any details whatsoever about the change, but there’s a page on their website that says a little bit more. Not very much, mind you!

Instead, they offer just four specific examples for what an award will cost. All four are for flights originating in London (this matters).

Roundtrip business class London – New York JFK: 176,000 Avios + £499 (US$671)



Roundtrip coach London – Cape Town 66,000 Avios + £190 (US$266)



One-way business class London – Rome 22,000 Avios + £20 (US$27)



One-way coach London – Amsterdam 10,000 Avios + £2.50 (US$3)

Giving examples starting in London shows just how provincial an airline this is. They see themselves as a London airline, and not a global one. It’s also significant because they add lower surcharges to awards originating in London than the U.S.

We do not know the extent to which BA will increase surcharges on U.S.-originating awards, or this is just bringing U.K. redemptions up closer to the price for the rest of us. We do not know if surcharges will increase on partner redemptions, either.

They also do not give any before/after amounts! They just tell you the new prices, knowing few will compare. The New York example is a 25% increase. The Cape Twon example is a 33% increase. Rome is a 12% increase.

It’s also notable that British Airways doesn’t even offer fuel as an excuse in their framing. They’re just increasing prices because they want more of your money, and whenever you spend your points on flights they see it as an opportunity to tax you. This is not a program that sees accumulated loyalty as something worth honoring.

BA actually got in trouble years ago for calling these fees ‘fuel surcharges’ since they were in no way related to the actual cost of fuel. They settled a class action lawsuit with members of it. So now they’re just “carrier-imposed surcharges” which means ‘cash amounts you have to pay’ and not for any particular reason.