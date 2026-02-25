Chase Adds New Transfer Partner

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.

Chase has added Wyndham Rewards as a transfer partner for its Ultimate Rewards program. Chase Sapphire Reserve® (See rates and fees), Chase Sapphire Preferred, J.P. Morgan Reserve and Ink Business Preferred cardmembers will be able to move their points to Wyndham. It’s listed on the Wyndham site as well.

Capital One and Citibank points transfer to Wyndham Rewards as well. A Wyndham point is worth clearly less than a penny apiece, making this a poor option for most use cases (you’re better off redeeming points through Chase’s travel portal, or redeeming for other travel you might pay cash for and using the cash on Wyndham stays).

The best use of Wyndham points – Vacasa vacation rentals – is no longer an option as of December 1, 2025. There’s Wyndham Vacation Club ‘Go Free Condo Awards’ as an option.

Redemptions are generally fixed in three tiers (7,500 / 15,000 / 30,000) for hotels and their small business co-brand gives cardholders a 10% discount. There are occasionally markets where you’ll find $250 room nights and 15,000 point redemptions, or even $500 room nights and 30,000 point redemptions. There’s not really a wide array of Wyndham hotels I actually want to stay at, however.

Chase’s transfer partners now look like:



Star Alliance: Air Canada, United, Singapore Airlines

Air Canada, United, Singapore Airlines oneworld: Briitsh Airwys, Iberia

Briitsh Airwys, Iberia SkyTeam: Air France KLM, Virgin Atlantic

Non-alliance: Aer Lingus, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines

Aer Lingus, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines Hotels: Hyatt, Marriott, IHG, Wyndham

The transfer process isn’t working yet, and the transfer ratio isn’t shown yet, but it’s almost certainly 1:1. As other bank programs lost 1:1 transfers to Emirates, Chase dropped Emirates transfers entirely – that way all of their transfers remained 1:1 for simplicity.

Air Canada Aeroplan is the last program Chase added as a transfer partner in August 2021. That was a big win, but it’s been nearly 5 years since anyone’s been added. Before that it was Emirates in 2019, Aer Lingus and Iberia in 2017, and Air France in 2016. (They lost Korean Air in 2018, with Korean’s move to exclusivity with U.S. Bank.)

It’s mystified me that they haven’t grown the stable of Ultimate Rewards partners, even as other transfer programs have built their options. It’s great to see Wyndham added here not because I would ever transfer Chase points to Wyndham, but because it’s a sign that Chase is actively building out their program.

(HT: Doctor of Credit)