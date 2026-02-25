Trump Administration Plan To Force Banks To Verify Everyone’s Citizenship Could Freeze Millions Of Accounts—It’s Probably Illegal

The Trump administration is considering an executive order or other regulatory action that would require banks to collect “proof of citizenship” from customers.

This wouldn’t just apply to customers opening new accounts. Banks would have to go back and collect this information from existing customers, a process described as ‘retroactive’ and that could create huge administrative nightmares for banks and could force closure of existing accounts where paperwork isn’t submitted by customers in a timely manner or where paperwork doesn’t match the procedures that banks are pressued to adopt.

The administration is looking to require passports – even REAL ID drivers licenses would not be sufficient because they do not prove citizenship (just identity). The Trump administration is not denying these reports, and refuses comment.

It is not clear whether banks would merely collect additional information



or whether the policy would require closing accounts or bar opening accounts for non-citizens, or those who can’t produce documentation



Although in practice bank compliance often requires ‘de-banking’ to ensure they remain in good graces with regulators – the inability to produce compliant documentation is often seen as a regulatory risk that makes dealing with customers in the category not worthwhile.

It’s unclear what treatment lawful non-citizens would receive under such a regime. And no more than half of U.S. citizens even have passports.

My best read is this is an attempt to use the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and Anti-Money Laundering rules for immigration enforcement, debanking, and national identity registration.

What Possible Legal Authority Is There For This?



The President can’t just order banks to collect a new category of personal data without statutory authority. So it seems like they try to leverage existing Bank Secrecy Act and USA PATRIOT Act authorities.

Issue a new regulation, such as under Section 326 of the USA PATRIOT Act (31 U.S.C. § 5318(l)) which sets “minimum standards” for verifying customer identity. This is usaully for opening accounts.

accounts. Citizenship becomes a required attribute to establish identity and manage anti-money laundering risk. So it’s a Know Your Customer component.

FinCEN can impose additional recordkeeping and reporting requirements, but that’s limited to 180 days (renewable).

Requiring Citizenship For Bank Accounts Is Blatantly Illegal, Right?

Yes. PATRIOT Act Know Your Customer authority is about establishing identity, not about excluding non-citizens from banking or immigration restriction. Anti-immigration Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) issued a letter asking the Treasury Department to explore if these rules “could appropriately be utilized” to prevent “illegal immigrants” from opening accounts. Even he didn’t think there was clear legal authority.

It would be arbitrary and capricious. There’s no clear linkage between citizenship and banking access, or why less burdensome alternatives couldn’t be used to accomplish similar (legitimate and statutorily-authorized) goals.

Guidance instead of notice and comment followed by promulgating a rule will be even more open to challenge.

This is described as retroactive for existing accounts, and imposing new consequences on existing, lawful activity without clear legislative authorization will be open to challenge.

Regularized transmission of citizenship data to government likely runs afoul of the Right to Financial Privacy Act, which says that no government authority may access customer financial records unless statutory procedures are satisfied (consent, subpoena, warrant).

If the rule is effectively only citizens can have bank accounts that includes a ban on accounts for lawful permanent residents, foreign students, legal workers, and refugees. That would mean any order or rule would likely be in conflict with immigration statutes.

So What Could The Administration Plausibly Do?

It seems like the administration could seek a requirement of providing citizenship information as part of identity verification in establishing ank accounts. They could issue a draft rule amending existing Know Your Customer regulations under 31 U.S.C. § 5318(l).

They’d publish a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, outlining the legal authority relied upon, offer a proposal and questions, and take public comments. Then they’d issue a final rule responding to and considering comments. It would almost certainly be phased in, especially given the burden of adding this information for existing customers with accounts.

Banks would need to update their internal policies, customer onboarding procedures, and outline processes for existing customers.

But This Will Be A Mess

If passports are demanded then it’s a problem for half the country, so that seems unworkable. REAL ID is expressly discussed as not being sufficient, since that proves identity but not citizenship.

Millions of citizens would have to start coming up with documents, and banks would have to start chasing this and monitoring status – and closing accounts for citizens that don’t provide the information in a timely manner.

Passport alternatives like birth certificates and naturalization certificates aren’t as uniform and will need to be judged for validity – which means there will be mistakes.

Then the question becomes citizenship for non-individual accounts (such as corporate or trust accounts), joint accounts, minors, estates, and foreign-owned US businesses.

When my grandmother passed away, her son – not a U.S. citizen – was the executor of her estate. Not all banks would allow him to act as signer on the relevant accounts, or to set things up without appearing in-person (he lives in Australia). But he needed to manage her affairs.

Foreign businesses need U.S. accounts all the time, for their subsidiaries and for transacting business in the United States.

The U.S. wants more financial accounts based here – not just for the economy, but also because it’s a strong lever for exerting U.S. influence over the rest of the world through the financial system. Making it harder for non-citizens to transact business through the U.S. financial system gives up power and leverage!

De-Banking Becomes A Problem

The rule – or, more to the point, a bank’s defensive de-risking policy developed in response to it, will mean closures of accounts and denials of new accounts. That pushes people into more costly and less-regulated forms of banking. It also means financial resources moving out of banks, which isn’t good for their stability.

Pushing activity out of the banking system increases cash and informal transactions, making illicit finance transaction detection harder, so this moves in the opposite of the purpose of the underlying rules.

It’s also inconsistent with the administration’s stance against “debanking.” The President himself is literally suing J.P. Morgan Chase for debanking him!