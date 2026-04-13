Drunk Man Spent 11 Hours At The Airport Bar, Then Got Kicked Off A Delta Flight

A Delta passenger says a man who had spent 11 hours at the airport bar started smacking a sleeping traveler, yanking another passenger’s headphones out, and trying to turn the flight into a party before crew removed him. The contrast with Spirit is almost too perfect: on one airline that gets you kicked off, on the other the rest of the passengers are just down with it?

Here, a woman shares the story of a passenger getting kicked off of a Delta flight after declaring himself drunk, he’s been at the airport bar for 11 hours.

As soon as he sat down he looked at a person in our row who was taking a little nap, started SMACKING the top of their head, and started yelling ‘HEY NOW, this is the PARTY FLIGHT! You have to wake up’ He started chatting with me and I tried being polite but then he shoved his phone in my face and took a selfie of us? I asked what that was for and he said ‘to commemorate airplane buddies’ Op- he just stood up and plucked the lady in front of us’ headphone out of her ear saying she wouldn’t be able to be part of the party if she had those stuck in her ears

A flight attendant comes over to remove him, he says “if she makes him leave he will never fly Delta again” and she responds “if he doesn’t get up on his own he won’t be ALLOWED to fly Delta again.” He leaves, but tries to foment a passenger revolt and mass walk off – it does not work.

He’s getting up… but is trying to get a bunch of people to boycott the flight and go back to the bar with him? Plot twist: no one went with him

And what struck me is that while a passenger like this flies Delta every now and then, and they deal with it, just how different that is from the Spirit Airlines experience where this is… like… every passenger? Because here’s a story that doesn’t get you kicked off:

A passenger brings Tito’s vodka shooters on board – enough in a TSA-approved Ziploc baggie to share with another passenger. And they don’t just share one.



And the man’s new friend, sharing the story, figures why not because she was “planning to get high on that flight, so now I’m like, I guess I’m getting drunk too.”



She buys him sodas because those aren’t free on Spirit and he’s providing the booze.

I had the craziest airplane experience I have ever had in my life yesterday. Let me tell you about it. I had to fly Spirit. Don’t ask why. I just didn’t have a choice. So here I was on my Spirit flight. I paid for the exit-row window so that I could at least have, you know, a vibe. And luckily there was no one in the middle seat, so it was just me and the guy on the aisle. Obviously, the flight attendant comes around and gives the whole spiel about the exit row and how you have to help in case of an emergency, and then they need a verbal yes. He asked me first, and I was like, “Yes.” Then the guy on the aisle goes, “Actually, I was an Eagle Scout, so I’m more than prepared for this role.” And immediately the flight attendant is just like, “Hey, hey, I just need a verbal yes.” He cuts him off right there. So I’m immediately like, okay, this guy’s got jokes, right? The flight takes off. We’re in the air. And all of a sudden I get a tap on the shoulder from this guy, and he’s holding a shooter of Tito’s. He says, “You want one?” And then he proceeds to hold up this entire—like, the biggest Ziploc bag I’ve ever seen—full of Tito’s shooters. And I was like, period, dude. Sure. I was planning to get high on that flight, so now I’m like, I guess I’m getting drunk too. Then he hands me another one. He’s like, “You want another one? I have so many.” And I was like, “It’s fine.” And he was like, “No, please take it.” And I was like, “Okay.” So I took it. Then he was like, “I was figuring we could get a soda when they come around.” And I was like, “Yeah, let’s get sodas.” So once the flight attendants come around to give us drinks, I buy him a soda because, of course, it’s Spirit—they’re not going to give you a soda for free. He was nice enough to give me some shooters, so I buy his soda. He’s like, “Oh, this works perfectly.”

If bringing your own booze isn’t enough, what makes this the most Spirit Airlines thing ever is that the man offers it to a passenger who just so happened to be planning to use the flight as an opportunity to get high. The odds they’d be sitting by each other have to be much higher on Spirit than on most other airlines!

After all, while you can bring your own booze with you to the airport and onto a plane as long as each bottle is within the 3 ounce limit and the group of bottles fits in your quart-sized ziploc bag, but bringing drugs through the checkpoint can get you face-to-face with the police.

Colorado airports hav even had ‘amnesty bins’ to deposit things that are legal in the state but still a violation of federal law. People used to bring drugs with them far more often before 9/11, they’d maybe visit North Carolina and bring a stash back home with them to the East Coast.

"Amnesty bin" by TSA at a Colorado airport. They have no problem staffing up screeners, who get free weed as a job perk. pic.twitter.com/MNgvPvABTh — gary leff (@garyleff) January 21, 2023

Now, though TSA seems to miss much of the contraband going through checkpoints, it still doesn’t seem worth the risk. But people flying Spirit just calculate risk-reward differently.