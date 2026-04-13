Flight Attendant Pours Tea In One Long Perfect Stream At 35,000 Feet [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • “I don’t even have any good skills. You know, like nunchuck skills, bow hunting skills, computer hacking skills. Girls only want boyfriends who have great skills!”

  • Ah hah! American’s problem is that this role is vacant!

  • Oh, come on, this is kind of cool – give a guy a break.

  • I’d confirm the $102.13 Los Angeles – Atlanta upgrade in a heartbeat.

    Posts from the delta
    community on Reddit

  • Lufthansa is introducing refund fees on their most expensive (flexible) tickets of up to €1,500. This may sound insane, but I’ve written about American Airlines doing this (and not really disclosing it). So it’s not a new practice. Of course American Airlines doing it doesn’t exactly make it not insane.

  • Ladies and Gentlemen, the once-premium Delta:

    “Premium”
    by
    u/B3NE4 in
    delta

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  2. @Tim Dunn — DL just unveiled its 35K next generation D1 Suite… news.delta.com/suite-spot

  3. I recently bought a fare with American with refunds allowed for a penalty.

    In the app, it was marketed as “Business semiflexible” and “Partial refund to original form of payment”. In the end, AA gave me a full refund without charging me the cancellation fee.

    It seems like American may have tightened up their advertised fares.

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