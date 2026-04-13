Flight Attendant Pours Tea In One Long Perfect Stream At 35,000 Feet [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- “I don’t even have any good skills. You know, like nunchuck skills, bow hunting skills, computer hacking skills. Girls only want boyfriends who have great skills!”
AirAsia crew chai service… Guy pours hot tea in one long, steady stream from cup to cup like he's a barista at cruising altitude. Zero mess, maximum skill pic.twitter.com/GN58Kk5nz3
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) April 10, 2026
- Ah hah! American’s problem is that this role is vacant!
@AmericanAir Whoever is approving this food should seriously be fired. I’ve seen cat food that looks way more appetizing than what they’re serving. Flight 929 4/10 pic.twitter.com/tbbvAizBz4
— L (@cujabraus) April 11, 2026
- Oh, come on, this is kind of cool – give a guy a break.
ICELANDAIR REPORTS OWN PILOT TO POLICE OVER LOW FLYOVER INCIDENT.
Icelandair has taken a serious stance after one of its pilots allegedly flew a Boeing 757 (TF-ISR) below permitted altitude, nearly 100 m/328 ft over Vestmannaeyjar, during his final flight before retirement.
The… pic.twitter.com/DwjzuV3L0z
— Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) April 11, 2026
- I’d confirm the $102.13 Los Angeles – Atlanta upgrade in a heartbeat.
Posts from the delta
community on Reddit
- Lufthansa is introducing refund fees on their most expensive (flexible) tickets of up to €1,500. This may sound insane, but I’ve written about American Airlines doing this (and not really disclosing it). So it’s not a new practice. Of course American Airlines doing it doesn’t exactly make it not insane.
- Ladies and Gentlemen, the once-premium Delta:
Comments
That pour is straight outta Marrakech. Impressive.
@Tim Dunn — DL just unveiled its 35K next generation D1 Suite… news.delta.com/suite-spot
I recently bought a fare with American with refunds allowed for a penalty.
In the app, it was marketed as “Business semiflexible” and “Partial refund to original form of payment”. In the end, AA gave me a full refund without charging me the cancellation fee.
It seems like American may have tightened up their advertised fares.
@ Gary or would you use miles?