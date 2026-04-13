United’s Cheapest Business Fares Even Worse Than First Reported — No Flight Credit, And For Many Travelers No Miles

United is nerfing its business class product this month, by charging customers who opt for the lowest fare for seat assignments, eliminating changes, and banning them from its Polaris lounges (relegating them to standard United Clubs).

But they’re actually doing even more than this.



They’re restricting mileage-earning, too. So-called Basic Business tickets (and Basic premium economy) will be just like Basic Economy. They will not earn any miles if you do not have MileagePlus status or their credit card.

And these business class (or premium economy) flights will not count towards MileagePlus status, either. They will earn Premier Qualifying Points (they add to your dollars spent for status) but will not earn Premier Qualifying Flights.

Prince of Travel was first to flag the restriction on elite status-earning for basic business fares, while Executive Traveller was first to confirm that United would treat basic business and premium plus tickets the same as basic economy for redeeming mileage-earning.

Low/No Mileage-Earning For Basic Business

United eliminated mileage-earning on basic fares for general members without the credit card, effective April 2 – and deducted those 3 miles per dollar previously earned on basic (economy) fares from everyone else’s earning as well.

As a result, general members with a credit card will earn 3 miles per dollar on basic fares. And those with status earn:



Silver: 2 miles per dollar, but 5 if they have the credit card



2 miles per dollar, but 5 if they have the credit card Gold: 3 miles per dollar, but 6 if they have the credit card



3 miles per dollar, but 6 if they have the credit card Platinum: 4 miles per dollar, but 7 if they have the credit card



4 miles per dollar, but 7 if they have the credit card 1K: 6 miles per dollar, but 9 if they have the credit card

This turns out not to apply just to basic economy – as United first announced – but to all ‘basic’ fares regardless of cabin.

Miles Earned On Non-Basic Business Tickets

This shift follows United reducing mileage-earning for customers without a credit card by 2 miles per dollar, and increasing earning for those who have one by 1 mile per dollar. (MileagePlus isn’t of competitive value in markets outside the United States where United doesn’t offer a card, and odd positioning for the U.S. airline flying to the most foreign destinations.)

That means standard (non-basic) business class tickets earn as follows:

Status Pre-April 2 Earning New Base Earning New Cardmember Earning General member 5 miles/$ 3 miles/$ 6 miles/$ Premier Silver 7 miles/$ 5 miles/$ 8 miles/$ Premier Gold 8 miles/$ 6 miles/$ 9 miles/$ Premier Platinum 9 miles/$ 7 miles/$ 10 miles/$ Premier 1K 11 miles/$ 9 miles/$ 12 miles/$

They took away as much as 40% of mileage-earning (from base members) while giving as little as 9% more (to 1Ks with a credit card). But this allowed United to say that ‘cardmembers can earn twice as much as non-cardmembers’ (general member).

Changes To Status-Earning

United has two paths to MileagePlus status: spend-only (‘premier qualifying dollars or PQDs’) and a lower spend requirement with a minimum number of flights (‘PQDs + PQFs’). Here’s the current requirement for status. “Basic” fares will count towards the total spent with the airline for the year, but will not count as a flight taken.

Status Spend-Only Spend + Flights Silver $6,000 $5,000 + 15 Flights Gold $12,000 $10,000 + 30 Flights Platinum $18,000 $15,000 + 45 Flights 1K $28,000 $22,000 + 60 Flights

What Will Delta Do?

At the same price, American Airlines and Delta (and JetBlue, Alaska, etc.) represent a better value than United when buying these least expensive premium tickets. Their fares do not currently come with the same restrictions.

Delta has said they’re going to introduce basic fares to business and premium economy, but they haven’t said what restrictions will come with their basic fares. However, if they see share shift away from United in markets where they compete such as New York and Los Angeles, Delta could reconsider. If they’re winning business because customers prefer the better value of Delta’s business class, they’d be foolish to change.

More likely than not, though, Delta goes through with its planned changes. They, too, want to fill empty business class seats without cannibalizing the higher fares customers pay. And customers may not even realize that airlines which aren’t imposing these restrictions represent the better value – if they’re shown schedule and price when comparing, and largely assuming that ‘all airlines are the same’ (or just not realizing that United has imposed these new restrictions).

British Airways started charging most customers extra for business class seat selection in 2009, and passengers are still surprised by the fee after they’ve purchased their tickets!

However smart consumers should make sure they understand the difference in fare rules – and when prices are the same consider booking away from United Airlines basic business, at least as long as other airlines aren’t imposing the same restrictions.

After all, United’s business class seat isn’t better than Delta’s except on Delta 767s. And it isn’t better than American’s on any widebody aircraft. American’s food is even better! Delta’s business class lounges are better than United’s! United does serve better wine, though.